How to Drift in Need for Speed Unbound

If you are racing across Lakeshore City in Need for Speed Unbound, you will need to know how to drift. It’s one of the most important facets of the game, and if you want to build that Burst Nitrous meter as fast as possible, drifting is how to do so. It’s not the only thing you need to know when trying to drive stylishly and fast, but it will surely help.

In Need for Speed Unbound, you can choose between a trio of styles to begin your drift. When you want to slide around a corner, you can use Brake & Throttle, Brake Only, or Gas Only, all of which have their uses and positives.

No matter how you choose to drift, knowing how and when to speed through Need for Speed Unbound is essential.

There are multiple ways to Drift in Need for Speed Unbound

If you’ve never drifted before, it’s highly recommended that you go through the tutorial to learn the ins and outs of drifting. It’s also recommended if you’re a beginner to braking drift. You simply use the handbrake/e-brake while taking a turn to start the drift.

However, you won’t want to hold the brake for too long! It will reduce your momentum and slow down your car instead of keeping the speed going. It takes practice, but you’ll get the hang of it in no time. You’ll also want to monitor the angle of your car while drifting in. You can go spinning off-road with an aggressive turn, which could easily put you behind.

You can also use the throttle to drift in Need for Speed Unbound. Just tap the throttle to drift around a corner. This gives a greater amount of control and less reduction in speed when coming around a corner. It’s a shallow drift, which allows you to keep your lead or catch up if you’re behind.

There is also a gas drift if neither option works for you. When you’re coming to the turn, quickly let off the gas, turn into the corner, and slam on the gas again. Doing so will allow you to gas drift across Lakeshore in Need for Speed Unbound.

Drifting allows you to build your Burst Nitrous meter for your Need for Speed Unbound races. If you time it correctly during your drift, you can blow the competition away and gain a much-needed edge. If you’re using your Burst Nitrous during a drift, you’ll want to activate it as you enter the drift.

Not everyone prefers brake drifting with their cars, though. Thankfully, car customization allows you to adjust your options for Drift Entry. You can use the handbrake/e-brake, Gas or Brake Tap - the default - or Brake Tap. You can also turn those off if that’s what you prefer.

Even if all the options are disabled, you can still use the handbrake to drift. Need for Speed Unbound definitely gives players the option to drift in whatever manner they enjoy the most. It’s also nice that players can turn off the manner of drifting they don’t want so they don’t accidentally do it during a race.

