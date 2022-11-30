All Need for Speed Unbound Palace Edition cars and where to get them

Need for Speed Unbound, the most recent entry in EA's revered arcade racing franchise, is right around the corner. Developed by Criterion Games, the studio behind two previous Need for Speed titles, 2010's NFS Hot Pursuit and 2012's NFS Most Wanted, Need for Speed Unbound is the next step in the long-running arcade racing series.

Taking heavy inspiration from the previous title of the fra, Need for Speed Heat, which was developed by the now defunct Ghost Games, Need for Speed Unbound offers players an astounding number of automobiles to choose from, a host of customization options, and a unique graffiti-like art style.

The game is already available in early access for players who pre-purchased the game's 'Palace Edition' or are subscribed to EA's monthly service, EA Play. Besides offering three days of early access, the Palace Edition also comes with a few cool in-game items such as exclusive license plates, driving effects, and four 'Palace' branded custom cars.

This article explains how players can obtain all the Palace Edition cars in Need for Speed Unbound.

From the 1976 Golf GTI to the 2020 Mercedez-Benz AMG GT, here are all the cars that players get with the Palace Edition of Need for Speed Unbound

Similar to the custom cars provided in Need for Speed Heat's Deluxe Edition, the Palace Edition custom cars in Need for Speed Unbound are automatically unlocked as players progress through the ranks and the main storyline. NFS Heat mostly featured modern tuner cars, including the Mitsubishi Lancer Evo X, Chevrolet Corvette, Mercedez-Benz AMG C63, and even a BMW i8.

However, the cars offered with the Palace Edition of NFS Unbound feature some old classics along with a brand new Mercedez-Benz AMG tuner car. Here are all the cars that players receive by purchasing the Palace Edition of NFS Unbound:

Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series 2020

VW Mk1 Golf GTI 1976

BMW E30 M3 1988

Mercedes-AMG G 63 2017

Interestingly, these cars will not be available to players right from the get-go, as they will have to progress through the game's storyline and reach certain points in order to grab the cars from the dealership.

Furthermore, the cars included in the Palace Edition come in different performance tiers. As players progress through the game's narrative and unlock new performance tiers, they will be able to grab the car corresponding to the newly unlocked tier.

Apart from the four unique custom Palace branded cars, NFS Unbound's Palace Edition also comes with a bunch of additional in-game items that players can use to further customize their experience of racing through the streets in style. The Palace Edition extras include:

Exclusive Palace driving effects

Palace decals and ‘Palifornia’ license plate

Tri-Ferg character pose

Palace banner artwork

Need for Speed Unbound certainly has rather large shoes to fill as a sequel to Ghost Games' Need for Speed Heat, as well as the next chapter in the arcade racing franchise. Whether it lives up to the expectations of fans or not remains to be seen when the game launches on December 2, 2022 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC.

