How to access the Deluxe Edition and pre-order bonuses in Final Fantasy 16?

Final Fantasy 16 has just been released for the PlayStation 5, and those who have pre-ordered the game or bought the Deluxe Edition are entitled to certain in-game rewards and collectibles. These rewards will definitely make the initial experience of the game much easier as you traverse across the treacherous world of Valisthea.

Thankfully, the bonuses are easy to claim and can be done almost immediately after starting the game. This article will tell you all you need to know about these rewards and how to claim them.

What are the Deluxe Edition and pre-order bonuses in Final Fantasy 16?

The pre-order rewards for the Standard Edition of FF16 (Image via Square Enix)

The pre-order bonuses

The Standard Edition of Final Fantasy 16 comes with a set of virtual rewards if you managed to pre-order the game before June 22. These are the rewards you can claim if you pre-ordered the standard edition of Final Fantasy 16 :

A sword called - Braveheart (Attack 130, Stagger 130)

An accessory called - Cait Sith Charm (increases gil earned by 25%)

If you pre-ordered the Digital Standard Edition of the game, then you will also receive an additional reward called the Scholar's Spectacles; this increases the amount of EXP earnt by 10%.

The Deluxe Edition bonuses

The rewards present in the Physical Deluxe Edition of FF16 (Image via Square Enix)

The Physical version of the game's Deluxe Edition includes all the rewards present within the pre-ordered Standard Edition, such as the Braveheart sword and the Cait Sith Charm. What is special about this edition is that it includes a Clive Rosfield steelbook case and a cloth map of the world of Valisthea.

The Digital Deluxe Edition doesn't include physical rewards but comes with two digital collectibles. These include a digital mini-artbook and a mini-soundtrack. This game version will also include all the rewards present in the pre-ordered Digital Standard Edition, such as Braveheart, Cait Sith Charm, and the Scholar's Spectacles.

How to access the Deluxe Edition and pre-order bonuses in Final Fantasy 16?

The Redeemable items section in Final Fantasy 16 (Image via Square Enix)

All you need to do to claim the in-game bonuses in Final Fantasy 16 is to follow these steps :

Head to FF16's menu by clicking the options button.

Scroll to the System tab on the far right.

Once in the System tab, find the Redeemable items section on the far right.

Click on the pre-order bonus you wish to claim

Press Yes when asked to claim the item

These items will now be available for you to equip in the Gears and Eikons section of the menu. They will also be marked with purple instead of blue.

Note that these items can only be claimed after completing the flashback sequence in the game.

How to claim the Digital Deluxe Edition rewards?

If you have ordered the Digital Deluxe Edition of the game and want to check out the digital mini-artbook and soundtrack, you can do so by downloading the Square Enix Digital Content Viewer on the PlayStation Store. Both of these items will be available to view as soon as you launch this app.

