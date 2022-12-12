Final Fantasy 16 Standard vs Digital Deluxe Edition - Which one should you buy?

Following a new trailer at The Game Awards 2022, Final Fantasy 16 is up for pre-order. The next installment in the iconic series will be a time-limited exclusive on the PlayStation and can now be acquired from different sources. Aside from the official PSN store, enthusiasts can also get the game from retailers like Target and Amazon.

A common practice for publishers is providing a game with different editions. Square Enix has followed the same pattern with their upcoming title, but it's a bit complex. Final Fantasy 16 offers different items for players depending on whether they choose the physical or digital editions. This write-up compares the different options available for those who opt for digital versions.

There are two editions to go for when it comes to digital - Standard and Digital Deluxe. As expected, the latter costs more but comes with more items. This raises a big question - which edition is worth purchasing for a player? The question becomes even more prevalent since the game will get discounts later.

As mentioned earlier, there are two editions to choose from when it comes to digital. The Standard Edition will cost $69.99 to acquire and offers only the base game. There will be no extra items that players can acquire, and any extra items will have to be purchased separately (if applicable).

On the other hand, players will have to shell out about $99.99 to get the Final Fantasy Digital Deluxe Edition. In return, players will get a digital mini artbook, a digital mini soundtrack, and the base game. The Blood Sword DLC will be released in the future, but it isn't included in the Digital Deluxe Edition.

The $30 is worth only to those who are die-hard game fans, as both additions don't directly impact gameplay. Both are novelty items at large, so players can easily enjoy the game without investing in the Digital Deluxe Edition.

The Standard Edition should be enough for the more casual fans. Square Enix has already mentioned that the upcoming release will also be a great entry point for new fans of the series. It retains some of the most popular gameplay mechanics from the previous title. All of this will be accompanied by some of the most popular characters in the series.

Final Fantasy 16 Collector's Edition

Those who can access the physical edition can avail of the Collector's Edition for a premium price. The Collector's Edition has plenty of extra offerings, including physical items like a Premium Statue and Metallic Pin collection.

It will also include the Blood Sword DLC, which is set to be released sometime in the future. Overall, it's the most comprehensive Final Fantasy 16 experience an enthusiast can get, but the price point still needs to be determined. Square Enix will be revealing the total price of the Collector's Edition by the end of today (December 12).

Final Fantasy 16 is set to be released on June 22, 2023, and will only be available on PlayStation consoles for the time being. It will be interesting to see the impact it will have in establishing the franchise's success.

