5 tips for beginning Final Fantasy 16 players

Final Fantasy 16 is an incredible game, but its action-RPG systems might be overwhelming to some beginners. I’ve spent nearly 60 hours playing it for the review, so I figured out a few things that should help everyone out. This title is very welcoming to newcomers to action RPGs/hack-and-slash games. Even if you aren’t comfortable with the gameplay, it can help make things more optimal.

These are just a few things to know as you get started in Final Fantasy 16. It’s a vast game with plenty to see and do. However, as you start Valisthea, these tips should be helpful.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

What do Final Fantasy 16 players need to know going into the game?

1) Remember, the Blacksmith is another way to buy new weapons

In many cases, you don’t have to buy a weapon from Charon or the other merchants in Final Fantasy 16. You can often simply craft the weapon from Blackthorne the Blacksmith. Provided you have the materials, you can save the gil in the early game. Gil can be hard to come by in the first half of the title.

Keep this in mind, and you should be able to craft weapons and then immediately upgrade them. If you’re doing side quests and Notorious Marks, you’ll have plenty of ingredients.

The same goes for armor as well. There are also powerful blades that can only be made by combining other weapons and materials.

2) Don’t shy away from the assist accessories

Don’t let anyone tell you that it’s not okay or that it’s wrong to use the various assist accessories you get in Final Fantasy 16. You’ll get one that makes it easier to combo, one that helps with dodging, and another to help automate Torgal’s commands. Frankly, it makes the combat system far more manageable.

I played a portion of the game without and some with the combo accessory. While it can be wasteful, it’s still very flashy and gives you an idea of what you can do in the title. If you feel overwhelmed, you have this as an option.

3) Take the time to do side quests

While you don’t really need to grind in Final Fantasy 16, side quests are more than just extra XP, AP, and gil. There are excellent stories to experience as you play through this lengthy action RPG. Additionally, there are specific quests that you need to complete in order to unlock features and equipment.

If you see a quest with a “Plus” symbol in it, focus on those immediately. They unlock things like more inventory space, powerful potions, and, best of all, new weapon/armor patterns.

4) Notorious Marks have some of the best crafting recipe parts

If you’re going to make some of the best gear in Final Fantasy 16, you’re going to need some hard-to-find crafting materials. Thankfully, one of the best ways to get work done is through Notorious Marks. A good example is Excalibur, which requires Scarletite.

Scarletite is a very rare resource, and you can only find it in certain locations. A good way to do so is by fighting Notorious Marks. Side Quests can also grant it, but you may not want to hold onto that stone the whole game.

5) You get one Last Elixir, so use it wisely

Late in Final Fantasy 16, you’ll be able to purchase a potion called the Last Elixir. In my travels through the game, I was only able to buy one, and when I used it, I wasn’t able to purchase another through Charon. While there’s a chance I missed something to trigger another sale, it’s still worth mentioning.

The Last Elixir only triggers if it’s on your potion hotbar, so you don’t have to worry about accidentally using it. When you die, it refills your HP and Limit Meter, giving you a temporary damage/defense buff. It’s incredibly powerful and should only be pulled out in the most dire of circumstances.

Final Fantasy 16 is an exceptional action RPG, and there are plenty of great challenges that await you. As you explore the game, these tips may or may not hold weight for you. However, they should be helpful for newcomers who know little about Square Enix’s latest RPG.

You can find our review of FF16 right here.

