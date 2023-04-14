All new Final Fantasy XVI gameplay features detailed in the PlayStation April State of Play

Final Fantasy XVI was the focus of PlayStation’s April State of Play, with various gameplay features being detailed in a 25-minute-long showcase. The game is described as the “first true action RPG in the series,” a huge departure from its turn-based roots. Despite the massive shift in gameplay direction, the title is set to be a tremendous release.

Let us dive into the gameplay features of Final Fantasy XVI, as showcased during PlayStation’s April State of Play.

Final Fantasy XVI is a beautiful blend of hack-and-slash with RPG elements

The first true action RPG of the Final Fantasy series, Final Fantasy XVI will follow protagonist Clive Rosfield as he and his AI-controlled party will take on dangerous foes in the world of Valisthea.

Each party member has unique abilities for both support and offense. Torgal, Clive's wolf companion, has his own set of player-issued commands.

Clive in action (Image via PlayStation)

The combat is purely real-time and not at all turn-based, which is a bold new direction for the series, popularized by the Final Fantasy VII Remake.

Similar to Final Fantasy VII Remake, attacks dealt by the player will deplete the enemy’s HP bar (red) and the yellow “Break” gauge. A fully depleted Break gauge inflicts the Staggered status on an enemy, rendering them immobile and susceptible to enhanced damage for a small window of time.

Final Fantasy XVI also has several quick-time events in response to enemy attacks that allow for cinematic clashes.

Clive can use combos to enhance his attacks, complete with traditional RPG elements such as access to an inventory of various potions for both healing and offense.

As seen in the trailer, Clive possesses a standard HP bar that depletes when he takes damage. A selection of Eikon abilities can also be seen on the right side of the UI. Players can freely switch between the various Eikons they unlock as they progress through the story, complete with varied attack options.

Phoenix and Bahamut face off in a spectacular Eikon vs Eikon battle (Image via PlayStation)

Clive also possesses the ability to transform into Eikons, such as Ifrit and Phoenix, as shown during battles against other Eikons.

As seen in the State of Play showcase, Eikon versus Eikon battles are a sight to behold, with each fight having its own set of gameplay mechanics and abilities.

Clive uses Ramuh's abilities (Image via PlayStation)

Summons such as Titan allow Clive to deal heavy damage while simultaneously being able to block attacks. Meanwhile, a summon such as Odin will allow for more responsive gameplay, complete with powerful combos and quick-time events that require the pressing of the attack button when the marker hits the red zone for maximum damage.

Each Eikon has its own elemental affinity and unique attacks that completely transform Clive’s combat style.

Skill Trees are used to unlock abilities for both Clive and his Eikons (Image via PlayStation)

Additionally, a complete skill tree is available for Clive to progress through and unlock (separate for each Eikon). Using Ability Points earned by defeating enemies, players can choose to unlock new skills or upgrade existing ones.

The game even has the option to auto-unlock abilities based on an optimally generated build if you choose not to indulge heavily in this aspect of the RPG.

Final Fantasy XVI offers unique accessories to simplify the gameplay for newcomers (Image via PlayStation)

Final Fantasy XVI is very forgiving to genre newcomers. It offers equippable accessories, such as the Rings of Timely Focus and Strikes, that simplify the gameplay down to a (mostly) single button press, complete with forgiving time frames for quick-time event button prompts.

Players opting for a less hardcore experience may wish to pick the “Story Focused” gameplay mode that automatically equips said accessories for a smoother ride.

A separate Training and Arcade Mode is also present that imbues a degree of competitive action to the game, with ranked listings available.

Final Fantasy XVI will be released on June 22, 2023, exclusive to the PlayStation 5.

