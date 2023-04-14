Top 5 accessories for your MacBook Pro

The MacBook Pro is one of the most powerful laptops on the market, offering the perfect combination of style, performance, and functionality. If you own a MacBook Pro, you are likely aware of its potential, but you can further enhance your MacBook experience with the right accessories. Whether you use your device for work, entertainment, or both, there are numerous accessories available that can help you maximize its potential.

With the recent upgrade from Apple's M1 chip to the M2 chip, the MacBook Pro has become even more powerful, and it can now handle any kind of work you throw at it.

This article lists the top five best MacBook Pro accessories that are intended to enhance the functionality, performance, and portability of your device. We've included a variety of accessories, ranging from external SSDs to wireless mice and ergonomic stands, to meet a variety of needs and preferences.

Accessories that you need for your MacBook Pro

Here are the five best accessories that can significantly enhance your experience with a premium laptop from Apple:

1) USB-C hub

USB C hub (Image via Unsplash/Lasse Jensen)

The MacBook Pro is known for its minimalistic design, and one of the ways Apple has achieved this is by reducing the number of ports on the device. If you need to connect multiple devices to your MacBook Pro, a USB-C hub is a must-have accessory.

A hub will allow you to connect all your peripherals, including external hard drives, displays, and even ethernet cables. The Satechi Aluminum Multi-Port Adapter V2 is an excellent choice, providing you with a 4K HDMI port, ethernet port, and USB-A ports.

2) Portable storage drives

Portable storage SSD (Image via Unsplash/Samsung Memory)

As more of our lives become digital, it is critical to have a dependable backup solution. A portable hard drive is a must-have for anyone who owns a MacBook Pro. Not only can it provide you with a secure location to store your files, but it can also free up space on your device. The Seagate Backup Plus Slim is a popular option, offering up to 5TB of storage in a compact and portable package.

However, hard disk drives might provide slower transfer speeds when compared to modern external SSDs.

3) Laptop stand

Ergonomic Laptop stand (Image via Unsplash/. Riekus)

A laptop stand can make a significant difference in your level of comfort by raising your device to eye level, and relieving neck and shoulder strain. It can also improve airflow, keep your device cooler, and lower the risk of overheating.

The Twelve South Curve is a stylish and functional option and has an ergonomic design that works with all MacBook models. There are many other options available in the market and some come with rotation functionality for viewing from multiple angles.

4) Wireless mouse and keyboard

Wireless keyboards and mouse (Image via Unsplash/ Tubagus Andri Maulana)

The built-in keyboard of the device does pretty well when it comes to functionality and tactile feedback, but it will fall short of mechanical keys for tech enthusiasts. Having the best mechanical keyboard on your desk setup can significantly improve your experience with the device and your daily productivity.

Logitech keyboards are good options as the company designs models with MacBook Pro compatibility in mind.

The laptop also includes a trackpad, but some users prefer to use a wireless mouse. A good wireless mouse can give you more precision and control, making it an ideal accessory for designers. The Logitech MX Master 3 is a popular option because it has a comfortable grip, customizable buttons, and a fast and precise scroll wheel.

5) USB-C charger

USB-C charger (Image via Unsplash/Mika Baumeister)

The laptop comes with a USB-C charger, but it is always a good idea to have a spare. A USB-C charger can provide you with the flexibility to charge your device and save it from going into sleep mode when you need it the most.

The Anker PowerPort Atom PD 2 is an excellent choice, providing you with dual USB-C ports that can charge your MacBook Pro and other devices simultaneously. Users should search for many options and choose whatever accessory suits their needs the most.

There are many other accessories that you can go for, including a powerful power bank, Apple AirPods Pro, and other alternatives for a seamless audio experience, laptop skins, and a good-quality laptop bag.

Identifying your requirements and budget may help you find the perfect accessory that your device needs.

