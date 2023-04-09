Apple's AirPods have become a market standard for wireless earbuds, and it's difficult to argue with their success. However, if you're looking for an alternative to the AirPods, you're in luck.

There are numerous excellent competitors in the market. Major companies like Google and Samsung are in a business war with the tech giant Apple in every product line, and its truly wireless earbuds, the AirPods, do not get to be an exception.

The AirPods include an H1 chip, which allows hands-free "Hey Siri" functionality, automatic device switching, and faster connection speeds which are a no-match for every other earbud. This article glances at five of the best AirPod competitors on the market.

Buy these earbuds instead of AirPods

Here is a list of the five best Airpod alternates that you can go for:

1) Sony WF-1000XM4

The Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds are a significant upgrade over the WF-1000XM3 model. They have an enhanced noise-canceling system and fantastic sound. The earbuds have a new processor that enhances noise cancelation capabilities and supports LDAC, a premium Bluetooth audio codec.

For a snug fit, the earbuds also come in three sizes with silicone ear tips in three sizes. The battery life is roughly 4.5 hours with noise-cancellation on, and they include a wireless charging case that extends the battery life by an additional 24 hours, making it an excellent choice over the AirPods.

Here's how to pair Sony WF-1000XM4 to your device.

2) Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro is one of the company's most recent wireless earbuds, and they stand head-to-head with the Apple AirPods. These earbuds feature active noise cancelation and a lightweight, comfortable design. It also has 11mm woofers and 6.5mm tweeters for high-quality sound and is compatible with Android and iOS devices.

The earbuds' touch controls allow users to adjust the volume, skip tracks, and answer calls without taking out their phone. They also include a small charging case that can hold up to 20 hours of battery life, with the earbuds lasting up to 5 hours on a single charge.

If you are confused, here is a helper: Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro vs. Google Pixel Buds Pro.

3) Google Pixel Buds Pro

The Google Pixel Buds Pro is a premium wireless earbud option that offers impressive features and specifications. These earbuds deliver a comfortable and secure fit with a stabilizer arc that helps keep them in place during activities. They also have an IPX4 water resistance rating, making them suitable for workouts and outdoor activities.

The Pixel Buds Pro also has adaptive sound, which adjusts the volume based on your surroundings to ensure you always have the best listening experience possible and powerful noise-canceling.

These earbuds from Google also offer fast charging, as just five minutes of charging is enough to supply up to two hours of listening time. With up to five hours of battery life on a single charge and an additional 19 hours with the charging case, the Google Pixel Buds Pro is an excellent substitute for the AirPods.

4) Jabra Elite 5

Jabra Elite 5 is a high-end wireless earbud from Jabra, a Danish audio company that can challenge the AirPods in many aspects. It has advanced features such as active noise cancelation, customizable equalizer settings, and up to 7.5 hours of battery life on a single charge (up to 28 hours with the charging case).

The earbuds are also designed to be durable and sweat-resistant, making them ideal for sports and other activities. They have touch controls that allow you to adjust the volume, skip tracks, and answer calls, and they can also be controlled using voice commands through your smartphone's virtual assistant.

5) Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 is a premium pair of truly wireless earbuds with outstanding noise-cancelation technology. This product has a new design that is more comfortable in the ear and provides a stable fit during exercise or other activities.

Touch controls on the earbuds allow for easy playback and call management. They are ideal for long listening sessions, with a battery life of up to 6 hours per charge and an additional 12 hours from the charging case. The earbuds also support Bluetooth 5.1 and have a strong connection, making them ideal to go for instead of Apple's premium earbuds.

Although Apple AirPods are the most popular wireless earbuds, they are far from the only option. These five alternatives offer excellent sound quality, noise cancelation, and battery life, making them strong contenders for anyone looking to replace Apple earbuds.

An honorable mention is the new launch of Nothing, the Nothing Ear 2, which also sounds like a formidable competitor to the AirPods in the market. Here is a feature in case you are wondering if you can pair your AirPods to Android.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes