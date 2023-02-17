How to connect your Apple AirPods with an Android device

Apple AirPods, a range of top-rated premium TWS earbuds, can be paired with both Apple and Android devices. However, users with the latter range will miss out on certain features, including the voice assistant Siri's integration, which is exclusive to Apple products.

Apple sells a range of premium electronic gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, laptops, and audio devices. The popular AirPods series utilizes modern audio-processing technologies and powerful hardware, providing a premium audio and musical experience.

Although the tech giant isn't very friendly with its major competitors, Apple devices can be used with Android gadgets at a slight cost of non-mandatory features. Similarly, AirPods and AirPods Pro of all generations can be paired with an Android device without any hassle.

The next section of this article features a concise guide to connecting your AirPods or AirPods Pro to an Android smartphone, tablet, or any supported non-Apple device as a Bluetooth headset.

Connect your Apple AirPods to an Android device and enjoy high-quality audio

To set up your Apple AirPods with an Android phone or tablet, follow these steps:

Firstly, make sure that Bluetooth is enabled on your Android device. You can check for the same by visiting Settings > Bluetooth. Keeping the Bluetooth settings open on your phone, perform the next step. If you own an AirPods or an AirPods Pro: Put the earbuds in the charging case. Keeping the lid open, press and hold the setup button on the back of the charging case for at least five seconds or until the status light flashes white. If you own an AirPods Max: Press and hold the noise control button for at least 5 seconds or until the status light flashes white. Tap on the AirPods' name when it appears in the list of available devices on your Android device's Bluetooth menu. The pairing process will be initiated, and your AirPods will be ready to use instantly.

How to fix Apple AirPods not connecting to an Android device

At times, Apple's AirPods may be unable to establish a stable connection with the parent device due to a temporary issue. Such problems can be fixed with a few workarounds. Try the following:

1) Make sure your Apple AirPods aren't paired with other Bluetooth-enabled devices: The earbuds may try to establish an inadvertent connection with another Bluetooth-enabled smartphone. In that case, disable Bluetooth on other devices before pairing the AirPods with your Android device again.

2) Try resetting your Apple AirPods: Place your earbuds inside the charging case. Press and hold the setup or noise control button for 15 seconds, or until an orange light flashes. Next, open the case and try the pairing process again.

3) Restart your Android device: If resetting your Apple AirPods doesn't work, try rebooting your Android smartphone or tablet. Once the device restarts, try pairing the AirPods to it again.

4) Try resetting your Android device's network settings: Go to Settings > General management and tap on Reset. Next, tap on Reset network settings > Reset settings > Reset. This will reset Bluetooth and other network settings and may help eliminate a stubborn glitch.

5) Update your Android device: Ensure your smartphone or tablet's software is up to date. You can check for the same from your device's settings.

It's important to note that you cannot update your Apple AirPods' firmware when paired with an Android device. The firmware automatically updates when the earbuds are connected to an Apple device. However, outdated firmware shouldn't cause much of a problem.

