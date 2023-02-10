Android 14 might finally address bloatware in smartphones

Google has released the initial version of Android 14 for developers to test and provide feedback. The upcoming OS, called "UpsideDown Cake," may reportedly tackle the prevalence of bloatware on devices.

Smartphone users have long been frustrated with excessive bloatware. Pre-installed apps, often referred to as "junkware," take up valuable storage space and slow down the phone's performance.

Let's take a closer look at how Android 14 plans to tackle the issue of bloatware.

Mishaal Rahman @MishaalRahman There's a lot of arguments about what's considered "bloatware", but I think we can all agree that 17 apps being installed in the background when you insert a carrier's SIM counts, right?!



Android 14 has a new feature that detects and helps you uninstall that kind of bloatware! There's a lot of arguments about what's considered "bloatware", but I think we can all agree that 17 apps being installed in the background when you insert a carrier's SIM counts, right?!Android 14 has a new feature that detects and helps you uninstall that kind of bloatware! https://t.co/zRBEfQCkxs

Secret menu in Android 14's developer preview enables users to locate background apps

The new software will try to reduce the amount of bloatware on devices and improve the overall user experience, but the primary challenge lies in the ambiguity of the definition of the term.

That said, the latest Android version seems to be defining bloatware as any application that runs covertly in the background. The new OS reportedly includes a Background Install control, giving users greater visibility and accessibility. They will be able to examine the types of bloatware present on their devices, making it easier to identify and manage them.

Unfortunately, the new feature will not guarantee the absence of bloatware from all devices. However, the easy detection and removal process should make life easier for everyone. As we are still in the early stages of Android 14's development and testing, it is uncertain whether this feature will be included in the final version, but we are keeping our fingers crossed.

Other possible improvements

Mishaal Rahman @MishaalRahman



twitter.com/MishaalRahman/… Mishaal Rahman @MishaalRahman Android 14 is preparing to add an app cloning feature! Many OEMs/third-party apps offer this functionality already, but it's nice to see work on this in Google's version of Android. Android 14 is preparing to add an app cloning feature! Many OEMs/third-party apps offer this functionality already, but it's nice to see work on this in Google's version of Android. https://t.co/xAynlbwmOd Android 14 is testing an app cloning feature! Android 14 is testing an app cloning feature!twitter.com/MishaalRahman/…

Aside from addressing bloatware, Android 14 has other improvements prepared for users. One highly anticipated feature is the ability to duplicate apps, allowing users to run two separate iterations of the same app with different accounts. This will be especially useful for WhatsApp users, but many apps are bound to benefit from the cloning functionality.

In terms of security and privacy, the latest OS is set to raise the bar by strictly regulating the misuse of permissions on Android devices. Android 14 will require all apps seeking access to other aspects of the phone to provide a clear justification. Additionally, apps that are granted permission will have limited data exchange capabilities, being able to download data in a read-only format.

Since this was a preliminary release meant for developers, Google did not disclose many new features meant for end-users. Instead, the focus is on making improvements on the developer's end and enhancing the underlying system. These changes, implemented behind the scenes, will hopefully improve the overall functioning of the software.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes