OnePlus Pad officially enters the tablet market with Mediatek Dimensity 9000 - Release date, specs, and more

The OnePlus Pad is set to be the newest entrant to the tablet market as the brand has made its ambitions pretty clear. Being a new model, the company seems to have made the product as competitive as possible. With some stunning specifications and the brand's global appeal, the tablet was showcased at the event in New Delhi, India.

The tablet market has been incredibly competitive recently, with new competitors sprouting up against older names. The likes of the Apple iPad will now have strong competition in the coming months as Android device-makers have finally warmed up to the battle. Things couldn't have gone any better than the latest tablet that OnePlus has revealed.

The company has revealed more information about the OnePlus Pad at the event, which will surely excite fans. The biggest strengths of the upcoming release seem to be its processor and incredible battery capacity. However, those aren't the only strong points. Let's take a look at all the official information that's available in the public domain.

OnePlus Pad's entry into the tablet market could create competition for existing iPad models

Apple has been a dominant name in technology, but more so in the tablet market. However, things started to shift last year, and the OnePlus Pad will certainly make things much more interesting. Based on the specifications that have been revealed, buyers can get some incredible value from their purchase.

As mentioned earlier, the device comes with a supercharged Mediatek Dimensity 9000 processor, one of the Android market's top-end models. The flagship tablet will launch officially on February 7 and will be available for pre-bookings starting in April. The price hasn't been made official and will likely be revealed when the pre-bookings begin.

It's not just a superior processor that users will be able to benefit from, and the brand seems to have paid a lot of effort into setting up a magnificent screen. The OnePlus Pad will feature an 11.61" screen that supports up to a 144 Hz refresh rate and a native resolution of up to 2800x2000 pixels. At peak brightness, the screen will be able to generate 500 nits.

Damn, this is Feature-packed! 🤯 #OnePlus11R #OnePlusPad #Cloud11 OnePlus Pad is here!- Dimensity 9000- 11.6-inch 7:5 Ratio 2.5D Display- Dolby Vision & Atmos- Quad Speakers- 5G Cellular Data- 67W SUPERVOOC Charging- OnePlus Stylo & Magnetic KeyboardDamn, this is Feature-packed! 🤯 #OnePlus11 OnePlus Pad is here!- Dimensity 9000- 11.6-inch 7:5 Ratio 2.5D Display- Dolby Vision & Atmos- Quad Speakers- 5G Cellular Data- 67W SUPERVOOC Charging- OnePlus Stylo & Magnetic KeyboardDamn, this is Feature-packed! 🤯 #OnePlus11 #OnePlus11R #OnePlusPad #Cloud11 https://t.co/EcnVNUaLbV

The device's greatest strength will be the 9510 mAh battery, which can go up to a month of standby time. The OnePlus Pad will support up to 67W fast charging, so getting the device's power up will not be an issue.

It will be the perfect choice for those using their devices for different productive work. There will be support for the stylus and OnePlus' own take on the magic keyboard, allowing users to meet their different needs.

It remains to be seen what kind of pricing the brand will follow for its upcoming tablet. OnePlus also revealed the much-awaited 11th generation of their devices, along with a new mechanical keyboard, earbuds, and new regions for launch.

