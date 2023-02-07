5 best budget phones for FIFA Mobile in 2023

FIFA Mobile is a title that can be quite demanding when it comes to hardware. Each new upgrade makes the gameplay experience more and more immersive with increasingly impressive graphics.

Over the years, game developers and hardware manufacturers have been keeping pace with each other to make mobile gaming more enjoyable than ever before. Devices that can handle high-quality gameplay are also becoming more and more expensive. However, this doesn't mean you always have to shell out the big bucks to enjoy contemporary games like FIFA Mobile.

This article lists five budget smartphones on which you can enjoy smooth 60fps FIFA Mobile gameplay.

The Samsung Galaxy A33 and 4 other budget smartphones to play FIFA Mobile on

1) IQOO Z3

Feature Specification Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G RAM 6/8GB LPDDR4X Storage 64/128GB UFS 2.2 Display 6.58 inches, 1080 x 2408 pixels resolution, 120Hz refresh rate Battery 4500mAh, 66W fast charging

The IQOO Z3 has a powerful chip that is reliable and has been optimized for playing games. You can play FIFA Mobile in a relatively high graphics setting on this device.

The smartphone has a refresh rate of 120Hz, which makes the game feel very smooth. The Mono Cooling feature further enhances performance by preventing the device from overheating when you have been playing for a while.

The IQOO Z3 is currently priced at around $270, but the costs may vary depending on what region you are buying it from.

2) Moto G60

Feature Specification Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G RAM 4GB/6GB Storage 64GB/128GB with microSD card slot Display 6.8 inches, 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution, IPS LCD, 120Hz refresh rate Battery 6000mAh, 33W fast charging

The Moto G60 has a powerful processor, good RAM support, large storage, and a screen with a high refresh rate. It also has a large 6000mAH battery that is backed with 33W fast charging to ensure your FIFA Mobile grind sessions go strong and last long.

Additionally, the Moto G60 has other decent features like an impressive camera and expandable storage. For a sweet price of $299, this is one of the best smartphones you can use for FIFA Mobile. However, it should be noted that there might be regional variations in its price.

3) Samsung Galaxy A33

Feature Specification Processor Octa-core, Exynos 1280 (5 nm) RAM 4GB/6GB/8GB Storage 128GB/256GB ROM Display 6.4 inches Super AMOLED display, 90Hz, 1080 x 2400 pixels Battery 5000 mAh, 25W fast charging

Samsung's Galaxy A33 is a fast and reliable smartphone that can handle FIFA Mobile without lag because of its fast processor and Mali-G68 MC2 GPU support. It has a large FHD+ display and comes with expandable internal storage of up to 512GB.

One negative aspect of the smartphone is its relatively slow charging speed, which goes only up to 25W, compared to its contemporaries, which have powers of up to 66W.

The A33 comes with a price tag of around $270 in the US, but prices can vary regionally.

4) OnePlus Nord N20 5G

Feature Specification Processor 8-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G (6 nm), Adreno 619 RAM 6GB Storage 128GB UFS 2.2 Display 6.48 inches, 1080 x 2408 pixels resolution, 60Hz refresh rate Battery 4500mAh, 33W fast charging

The OnePlus Nord N20 5G is one of the best budget devices that you can use for playing FIFA Mobile. Its eight-core Snapdragon 695, combined with 6GB of RAM, will run the game smoothly on medium settings.

The display is one of the smartphone's major highlights. It has a handy 6.43" display that comes at a respectable 90Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support.

The OnePlus Nord N20 5G comes with a price tag of $300, but you can find it at discounted rates of around $250 in the United States.

5) Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro

Feature Specifications Processor MediaTek Dimensity 1080 RAM 6GB/8GB/12GB RAM Storage 128GB/256GB UFS 2.2 Display 6.67 inches, OLED1080 x 2400 pixels120Hz Battery Li-Po 5000 mAh

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro is one of the newest phones from the company. It has a very powerful processor, MediaTek Dimensity 1080, that can run FIFA Mobile smoothly, even in high graphics settings.

You will not face issues like lag due to overheating as the smartphone optimizes resource dedication using Xiaomi's turbo mode. This mechanic draws the resources dedicated to other functions and apps and redirects them to your game so that it runs as smoothly as possible.

The device's excellent 120Hz HD+ display also reproduces colors really well, making sure that you can truly immerse yourself in what's happening in the game.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro will cost you around $250, depending on which region you are ordering it from and which variant you choose.

When buying a smartphone for the purpose of playing games like FIFA Mobile, you have to make sure that it has a powerful processor and graphics processing unit (GPU). This is to ensure that it can run games smoothly at a high enough graphics setting.

The smartphone should also have a smooth and responsive display. Devices with 90-120Hz displays are generally considered standard when it comes to playing contemporary mobile games.

The options on this list fulfill all these criteria while providing added benefits like a good camera.

