FIFA Mobile announces TOTY promo coming to the game

The TOTY promo is all set to make a grand entrance in FIFA Mobile following an earlier announcement by EA Sports. The eagerly awaited promo has already been released on consoles and PCs, and mobile players will now be able to enjoy the new content.

The promo features special cards for the best footballers in a given time frame, and there have been plenty of outstanding performances in 2022. The starting XI, featuring some of the best footballers, has already been decided.

While console players can get their hands on all the items, mobile players only have National Heroes. EA Sports has dropped the first hint about the upcoming promo, confirming the release date. This article will list some of the expected features based on what's arrived in the console edition.

FIFA Mobile users could find some amazing cards as part of the TOTY promo

After FIFA Mobile was released in January 2022, the TOTY promo was one of the earliest special cards to be released in the game. Since then, there has been plenty of new content and amazing items. The meta of the game will change again on Thursday, February 3, when a new Team of the Year card set drops in the mobile game.

The start time will vary based on the user's server, but the new promo will begin less than 48 hours from the time of writing. Predictions about the cards can be made based on what the console edition has received, and here's what the likely starting XI will be:

Thibaut Courtois GK

Achraf Hakimi RB

Virgil Van Dijk CB

Eder Militao CB

Lucas Hernandez LB

Luka Modric CM

Jude Bellingham CM

Kevin De Bruyne CM

Lionel Messi RW

Kylian Mbappe ST

Karim Benzema CF

The selection is based on what has appeared on the console version so far, and there could be some differences in FIFA Mobile. Historically, the mobile version tends to get the same starting XI as the console versions of the game. Hence, it's highly unlikely that things will be any different this time.

Players can expect plenty of dedicated content, and the TOTY promo will certainly be one of the more notable events. While some were disappointed with the nature of the National Heroes promo, the upcoming items could certainly rekindle their interest.

The TOTY promo in FIFA Mobile may also introduce a new season pass, offering more exciting rewards, including some that are specifically tied to the event. Those willing to spend real money can gain access to the additional items.

