Is the Xiaomi 12 Pro worth buying in 2023?

The Xiaomi 12 Pro was launched in 2022 as a flagship smartphone by the Chinese manufacturer. It features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip and 8 or 12 GB of RAM, depending on the model. Since its introduction, the company has also launched the 12S and 12T series.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi is expected to launch its 13 series of smartphones with faster Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chips, improved batteries, displays, and charging speeds.

Thus, some users might be torn between having to choose between the Xiaomi 12 Pro or the upcoming flagship model. That said, let's look at what the 12 Pro has to offer.

Xiaomi 12 Pro is a powerful device, discounts make it even better

The camera module of the Xiaomi 12 Pro (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Xiaomi 12 Pro is a high-performance device launched at the end of 2021. The phone packs a sleek, minimalist design and is available in a few colorways. With a weight of 204g, it ranks among the heaviest available devices.

The smartphone has the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SOC, which comes with an octa-core Cortex CPU and an Adreno 730 GPU. Users can choose between 8 GB and 12 GB of RAM and either 128 GB or 256 GB of storage.

Smartphone name Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G Platform Snapdragon 8 Gen 1Octa-core (1x3.00 GHz Cortex-X2 & 3x2.50 GHz Cortex-A710 & 4x1.80 GHz Cortex-A510) CPUAdreno 730 GPU RAM 8/12 GB Storage 128/256 GB Display 6.73" LTPO AMOLED 1440x3200 pixels OS Android 12 Camera Triple 50MP (rear)32MP (front) Battery 4600 mAh Charging 120W wired charging50W wireless charging10W reverse wireless charging Price $757

The smartphone has three 50 MP cameras, including a wide main camera, a telephoto lens, and an ultrawide 115° lens. The front camera has a 32MP wide lens. It can shoot 8K videos at up to 24 FPS, and 4K videos at up to 60 FPS with HDR 10+. The smartphone can record 1080p video at up to 960 FPS and 720p video at up to 1920 FPS.

The 12 Pro has Harmon Kardon-tuned dual stereo speakers that offer superb audio clarity. It has a quad HD 6.73" display with a 1440x3200 resolution.

Xiaomi Nigeria @XiaomiNigeria Take your photography to the next level with #Xiaomi12Pro pro-grade 50MP triple camera array, WQHD+ dynamic 120Hz display camera system Take your photography to the next level with #Xiaomi12Pro pro-grade 50MP triple camera array, WQHD+ dynamic 120Hz display camera system https://t.co/DRdETXzF9A

It is perhaps one of the best choices for smartphone photography and videography. Additionally, it performs exceptionally when gaming.

However, a major drawback is its battery life. The smartphone comes with a 4600 mAh battery, which ranks among the lowest in any company's flagship lineup. However, the 120W wired charger can juice up the phone from 0 to 100% within 18 minutes, making up for the small battery size.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G smartphone (Image via Xiaomi)

The 12 Pro also supports up to 50W wireless and 10W reverse wireless charging, checking almost all the boxes one demands from a smartphone manufacturer.

The phone generally sells for around $750. However, the price drops after a discount to under $500, making it equivalent to a mid-range device.

Conclusion

GadgetMatch @gadgetmatch



Check our best smartphones list: With its slate of hardware, the Xiaomi 12 Pro is truly a flagship smartphone of 2022.Check our best smartphones list: my.gadgetmat.ch/BestPremium2022 With its slate of hardware, the Xiaomi 12 Pro is truly a flagship smartphone of 2022. ✨Check our best smartphones list: my.gadgetmat.ch/BestPremium2022 https://t.co/sGHYieAOao

All factors considered, the Xiaomi 12 Pro is a solid value-for-money device when sold at a discount.

Otherwise, Xiaomi's latest 12T Pro is a better option. For $699, the smartphone comes with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, which is faster than the 12 Pro's processor.

Thus, smartphone buyers can either opt for the 12T Pro, wait for the Xiaomi 13 series, or get a discounted 12 Pro.

Poll : 0 votes