Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro reportedly leaked: Expected features, release date, price, and more

The Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro have reportedly leaked online and have been showcased across multiple Twitter accounts. The benchmarks of the two devices have been out in the open since the last week of November. If the scores are anything to go by, these are turning out to be some of the most powerful Android devices on the market.

Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro look well-designed and modern in the alleged leaks while retaining certain unique elements of their design. The cameras have been a major selling point for Chinese OEMs like Oppo and Vivo.

If the leaks are anything to go by, the new Xiaomi devices will be the very first to benefit from their partnership with German company Leica, which was announced by Xiaomi in early 2022. Here's everything you need to know about Xiaomi's upcoming flagship device.

What specifications can one expect from Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro

Alleged hardware of the upcoming phones

The geekbench listing, which was leaked last month, all but confirmed that the new flagship device from Xiaomi would feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 based on Qualcomm's 4nm architecture. The aforementioned processor is an octa core chip capable of a max core frequency of 3.2 GHz.

According to some of the leaks on Twitter, the Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro may feature a maximum possible storage of 512GB and may come with state-of-the-art UFS 4.0 storage technology in higher storage models. The leaks also point to Xiaomi using an LPDDR5X RAM of up to 12 GB.

It was also indicated in the leaks that the device may come in light green and light blue colors with a metal finish on the chassis, with more color options possibly offered post-launch. The leaks, which seem to have been taken from camera company Leica, seem to indicate a possible 1200 nits of brightness on the base model of Xiaomi 13 while offering 1900 nits on Xiaomi 13 Pro.

Regarding the battery, leaks suggest a decent 4500 mAh for the base model and 4800 mAh for the larger 13 Pro. As for screen protection, it is plausible to assume that Xiaomi may opt for the latest Gorilla Glass Victus for its OLED screens.

Possible release date and price

Abhishek Yadav @yabhishekhd Xiaomi 13 series launching on 11 December, 2022 in China. Xiaomi 13 series launching on 11 December, 2022 in China. https://t.co/Vmshc8gsIZ

As per the information obtained from the images leaked with Leica's logo, the release date of the phone is supposed to be December 11, 2022. Earlier, the leaks pointed to a date of December 7, but it reportedly got canceled at the last minute.

If last year's prices are anything to go by, the possible pricing for the upcoming Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro should be around $500 for the base model and around $700 for the premium 13 Pro. If Xiaomi can pull this pricing off, it will grant it a good advantage over a lot of current and upcoming budget flagships. We expect the Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro to run Android 13 out of the box.

The leaks point to a well-built device that looks good and is feature packed at seemingly affordable prices. The only thing to do now is to wait.

