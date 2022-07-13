Top 5 gaming phones with best wide angle camera in 2022

Gaming phones are among the most in-demand phones currently on the market as people shift towards mobile gaming. Players seek phones that help enhance their in-game experience and provide long battery life.

Along with those features, a good camera is a must-have too. Most gamers prefer a wide-angle camera phone that can be used for both gaming as well as streaming and video blogging. In this article, we will explore the top 5 gaming phones with wide angle cameras in 2022.

Top gaming phones with best wide angle camera (2022)

5. Google Pixel 6 Pro

Cost: $1099

Battery: 5003 mAh

Processor: Google Tensor Octa-core

Thanks to the latest Tensor chips, wireless charging features, and a stunning display, this gaming phone merits a place on this list. The Google Pixel 6 Pro performs well in gaming and general usage even if it lacks the bells and whistles of a custom UI.

The cameras are excellent in the traditional Pixel lineage, without a doubt among the best on any phone in 2022. Gamers will be able to stream graphically demanding titles like COD Mobile and BGMI thanks to the phone's battery life and memory.

4. Samsung S22 Ultra

Cost: $799

Battery: 5000 mAh

Processor: Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

The Samsung Galaxy S22 is a potent gaming phone that includes a high-quality wide-angle camera and outstanding camera features. The best aspects of the S21 are retained while an acceptable Android tablet is created by somewhat improving the camera, CPU, build quality, and wireless charging capabilities.

Due to its Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 game CPU and 8 GB of RAM, it is the ideal gaming gadget. The 5000 mAh battery life allows users to play games like PUBG and Genshin Impact for prolonged durations without experiencing heating issues.

3. OnePlus 10 Pro

Cost: $798

Battery: 4500 mAh

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

The OnePlus 10 Pro is the brand's newest and one of the best offerings. It has the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU that can run the game with high graphical settings at a respectable 60 frames per second. The tablet can breeze through games like Clash of Clans and Fortnite with its 120Hz refresh rate and wireless charging capabilities.

Prospective buyers will be relieved to learn that the big 5000 mAh battery of the 10 Pro doesn't significantly reduce the battery life of games with high graphics requirements. It has a 32-megapixel wide-angle back camera and a 32-megapixel front camera.

2. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Cost: $788

Battery: 4000 mAh

Processor: Snapdragon 888

Unquestionably, the Samsung S21 Ultra is one of the best smartphones for gamers. It can handle even the most demanding users for an entire day without forcing them to find a charging outlet.

Thanks to Snapdragon 888 and a 6.8-inch screen, players can enjoy graphically demanding games like Roblox and BGMI without worrying about battery life or sluggishness. It has a wide-angle 108-megapixel rear camera in addition to a 40-megapixel front camera.

1. Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

Cost: $1099

Battery: 4352 mAh

Processor: A15 Bionic

Apple's most recent iPhone, which has an A15 Bionic chipset and 6 GB of RAM, is the finest gaming phone with wireless charging. Users can enjoy the greatest possible gaming experience thanks to the premium CPU and wireless charging option.

Its 128 GB storage capacity — which can be extended to 512 GB — makes it suitable for graphically demanding titles like COD Mobile and Clash Royale. Its wide-angle camera has comprehensive camera functionality.

