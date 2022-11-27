Cyber Monday 2022 sale: 10 best Android smartphone deals

Every so often, we think of upgrading our smartphones to new ones that come with the latest features. But a feature-loaded smartphone can burn a hole in one's pocket, especially if it's introduced by a renowned manufacturer.

However, the Cyber Monday sale on November 28 should lighten the burden of having to spend an exorbitant amount of cash on a new smartphone, as some pretty good deals can be expected.

With an increase in online customers, Cyber Monday has become even more popular due to the massive discounts on electronics and accessories on offer.

For those looking to upgrade, here are some Android smartphones to keep an eye out for going into the Cyber Monday sale this year.

Moto G Power and 9 other smartphone deals on Cyber Monday sale

1) Moto G Power 2021 ($179 on Amazon)

Snapdragon 662

6.6” IPS LCD screen

Up to 4GB RAM

Up to 64GB storage

48MP triple camera

5000 mAh/ 15W wired charging

The Moto G Power (2021) is a budget smartphone that still packs in some fairly impressive features despite a few drawbacks. The Snapdragon 662 has decent performance and comes with 32GB and 64 GB variable storage.

Although the phone's 4GB RAM is on the lower side, the Moto G Power carries out tasks without too much hassle. But its primary selling point is its powerful 5000 mAh battery with 15W charging.

If you're looking for an affordable phone with mid-range specs, the Moto G Power is a decent choice. It can be purchased on Amazon for $179 this Cyber Monday.

2)Motorola G Stylus 5G ($179 on Amazon)

Snapdragon 695

6.8” Max vision FHD

8GB RAM

256GB storage

50MP triple camera

5000 mAh/ 10W rapid charging

Next on the list is the Moto G Stylus 5G (2022). Another pocket-friendly smartphone by Motorola, the Stylus 5G is an upgrade from the Moto G power. As the name suggests, it comes with a built-in stylus.

The variant with 8GB RAM does justice to the powerful Snapdragon 695 which easily supports multitasking and light mobile gaming. It comes equipped with a powerful 5000 mAh Li-Po battery and 256 GB storage and can be found for $179 on Amazon this Cyber Monday.

3) OnePlus Nord N20 5G ($229 on Amazon)

Snapdragon 695 5G

6.43” AMOLED

6GB RAM

128GB storage

64MP triple camera

4500 mAh/ 33W fast charging

The OnePlus Nord N20 5G is another mid-range smartphone that comes with decent features. The OnePlus smartphone features OxygenOS 11 on Android 11, and the Snapdragon 695 processor is good enough for medium gaming and multitasking. Its 64MP main camera produces sharp daylight photos, but it is not too impressive when it comes to night or lowlight photography, even with its “night mode”.

The N20 5G has a 4500 mAh battery and 33W fast charging, and while that might leave you wanting more, its crystal clear AMOLED screen doesn't consume too much power.

Those looking for this mid-range OnePlus smartphone can find it on Amazon for $229.

4) Samsung Galaxy A53 ($349 on Newegg)

Exynos 1280

6.5” Super AMOLED

Up to 8GB RAM

Up to 256GB storage

64MP quad camera

5000 mAh/ 25W fast charging

The Samsung Galaxy A53, much like previous versions, has a wide range of features along with a bigger 5000 mAh battery that comes with 25W fast charging.

The super AMOLED screen doesn’t disappoint in producing vivid and sharp images and videos. Although the Exynos 1280 processor in A53 may feel inferior to the Snapdragon 778G, it does well performance-wise and with Android 12, is smooth when multitasking.

The Samsung A53 5G can be purchased for $349 on Newegg during the sale.

5) OnePlus 10 Pro ($612 on Newegg)

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

6.7” LTPO Fluid AMOLED

12GB RAM

256GB storage

48MP triple camera co-developed with Hasselblad

5000 mAh/ 65 wired charging

Packed with impressive specs, the OnePlus 10 Pro is an especially ideal choice for users looking for a good mobile camera. OnePlus has upped its game with the introduction of a 48MP triple camera while the ultrawide lens is 50MP.

The camera also comes with Hasselblad Color Calibration feature that not only allows 4K videos at 120Hz but also introduces High Efficiency Image Format for that extra clarity.

In terms of software support, OnePlus is yet to step up if it has to compete with the big names. Still, the smartphone does quite well in terms of performance and build quality. All-in-all, it’s a steal for $612 on Newegg this Cyber Monday sale.

6) Google Pixel 7 ($599 on Newegg)

Google Tensor G2

6.3” AMOLED

8GB RAM

128GB storage

50MP dual camera

4355 mAh/ 20W wired charging

Here’s one for Pixel fans. The flagship smartphone is now sold at an affordable $599, thanks to the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.

The Pixel 7 uses a powerful new processor – Google Tensor G2 – which does not disappoint when compared to most phones in this price range. It has variable storage options of up to 256GB and an upgraded 50MP dual camera which is a noteworthy feature of the Pixel series. Furthermore, the smartphone comes with a 6.3” AMOLED display.

The battery life on the phone, however, falls behind with its 4355 mAh power that might struggle to push through the day. The Google Pixel 7 comes pre-installed with Android 13, and with its power-packed features, it is certainly worth buying.

7) Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G ($849 on Newegg)

Snapdragon 888

6.7” foldable dynamic AMOLED

8GB RAM

256 GB storage

12MP dual camera

3300 mAh/ 15W wired charging

Samsung's foldable smartphones have an allure of their own, and with Samsung Z Flip 3 5G’s Cyber Monday sale on Newegg, even more so.

The Z Flip 3 5G comes with features such as IPX8 water resistance, a glass back (Gorilla Glass Victus), and an armor aluminum frame. The smartphone is powered by the beastly Snapdragon 888 which handles multitasking with relative ease.

Though mild, one of the biggest drawbacks is its unimpressive 3300 mAh battery and 12MP camera. That aside, the Z Flip 3 5G is still one of the best high-end phones in the price range.

8) Samsung galaxy S22 Ultra (for $970 on Newegg)

Exynos 2200

6.8” Dynamic AMOLED

12GB RAM

256GB storage

108MP quad camera

5000 mAh/ 45W wired charging

The S22 Ultra is one of the most versatile smartphones presently sold on the market. The massive 6.8” screen makes the smartphone quite large to hold, but the dynamic AMOLED display is perfect for high-resolution videos and gaming. Its 108MP quad camera comes with outstanding image processing and high-quality zoom. The battery is also a hefty 5000 mAh with 45 W super-fast charging.

Additionally, the S22 ultra has a stylus that doubles as a remote shutter, which is quite handy. Being a smartphone that retails for over $1K, the Samsung S22 Ultra is a great choice for users during the Cyber Monday sale, as the price has come down to $970 on Newegg.

9) ASUS ROG phone 6D Ultimate ($1298 on Newegg)

MediaTek Dimensity 9000+

6.78” AMOLED

16GB RAM

512GB storage

50MP triple camera

6000 mAh/ 65W wired charging

ASUS ROG 6D Ultimate is the first of the ROG phone series to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity chipset. With 16GB RAM, this phone's performance is in line with some of the best competitors out there. Primarily built for gamers, the ASUS ROG 6D Ultimate is an excellent choice if you're looking for a smartphone that is powerful.

From shoulder triggers to cool OLED back display animations and notifications, the ROG 6D Ultimate checks all boxes for mobile gamers. The cooling system has a motorized air duct to regulate thermal build-up, which is useful and further improves the phone's esthetic.

With a massive 6000 mAh battery and 65W super-fast charging, this phone is a ready-to-go pocket gaming device. With many more amazing features, the ROG 6D Ultimate is definitely a product to look out for in this Cyber Monday sale.

10) Samsung Z Fold 3 5G ($1199 on Amazon)

Snapdragon 888 5G

7.6” Foldable Dynamic AMOLED

12GB RAM

Up to 512GB storage

12MP triple camera

4400 mAh/ 25W wired charging

One of the most popular Samsung phones, the Z Fold 3 has seen significant improvements over its predecessor. The image quality on the huge AMOLED screen along with its nifty screen features is certainly praiseworthy.

The smartphone comes with a Snapdragon 888 processor and 12GB of RAM for extensive multitasking and gaming. Moreover, Samsung has upped its durability with an armored aluminum hinge and splash resistance, making it safer for rough usage.

The small 4400 mAh battery is a letdown considering the phone's high-end performance. If foldable smartphones are your thing, the Z Fold 3 is a perfect choice. You can get it for $1199 on Amazon during the Cyber Monday sale.

