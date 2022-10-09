"This’s worth my money, not iPhone 14": Google Pixel 7 fans excited about latest Android flagship

Google announced its all-new Pixel 7 lineup of smartphones on October 6. These new devices will feature a Tensor G2 processor, 8 GB memory, and an improved camera lineup.

Google has priced the base version of Pixel 7 at $599 for the 128 GB variant. The high-end Pro version will set users back $899 and will come with 128 GB in terms of storage space. Considering the price-to-performance ratio with these phones, one fan remarked:

The company has impressed the community with its devices offering admirable performance and unmatched pricing. Android and Google Pixel fans have welcomed the new lineup, expressing their disgust with the competition.

Google impresses Android fans with Pixel 7 devices

The Google Pixel 7 smartphones, Pixel tablet, watch, and earbuds (Image via Google)

The Pixel 7 smartphones are now available for purchase. The base version comes with a 6.30-inch FHD+ touchscreen. The phones also offer support for wireless and fast charging, the latter of which is a built-in technology.

The company has revealed that it will support the new devices for at least five years after their release. This puts Google phones on par with products from other brands, including Apple iPhones and Samsung Galaxy S-series offerings.

Alvin @sondesix Google has a new update policy where Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will receive at least 5 years of security updates, matching Samsung phones.



Finally! Google has a new update policy where Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will receive at least 5 years of security updates, matching Samsung phones.Finally! https://t.co/NtaDY1EstR

Several users have also praised the new smartphones for their design and build quality. The new devices feature a far better weight distribution that adds a premium feel and touch to them.

Jared @JaredWyns @madebygoogle The 7 Pro looks like a pretty solid device, though given the rumoured foldable dropping next year, I'll be holding out upgrading my Pixel 5 to it until more details surface. Really hoping it has the 7 Pro specs with a larger foldable screen + taskbar but I suppose time will tell. @madebygoogle The 7 Pro looks like a pretty solid device, though given the rumoured foldable dropping next year, I'll be holding out upgrading my Pixel 5 to it until more details surface. Really hoping it has the 7 Pro specs with a larger foldable screen + taskbar but I suppose time will tell.

Google's new Tensor G2 chip offers better and more refined hardware. The company has fine-tuned the devices with in-house technology to further decrease the gap between the OS and the hardware.

Google has enhanced the cameras on their smartphones. The new base device in the 7 series packs two rear cameras: a 50 MP main one and a 12 MP secondary inclusion. Moreover, the Pro variant of the new lineup adds a third camera with 48 MP 5x optical zoom.

The company has showcased the imaging capabilities of its new devices. The photos utilize the improved cameras, which rely on what Google's software to produce sharp and crisp images.

Naimeesh Purohit @PurohitNaimeesh ‍ @MKBHD Must have to say! Pixel 7 series is just an attack of software advancements. So much that it sometimes feel confusing! @MKBHD Must have to say! Pixel 7 series is just an attack of software advancements. So much that it sometimes feel confusing!😵😵‍💫

The new Pixel smartphones will also introduce a new photo unblur technology. That said, tensor chips can already perform exceptional AI computations to improve photographs, like object removal.

The new Tensor G2 chip can unblur certain photos to improve their sharpness. This feature can also be used to modernize any old low-resolution photograph.

Apart from the wild technological advances, Google has been praised for the crazy pricing of its new smartphones. The base variant starts at $599, with the 256 GB unit costing $699. The 256 GB Pro version is $999, and the 512 GB variant will set users back $1,099.

S Pain🍥 @9lekt It's kinda surprising that Google asks only $899 for Pixel 7 Pro, that's $300 cheaper than S22 Ultra, even if Google is an American company and has a more solid brand value than Samsung. It's kinda surprising that Google asks only $899 for Pixel 7 Pro, that's $300 cheaper than S22 Ultra, even if Google is an American company and has a more solid brand value than Samsung. https://t.co/YaOe9NkDCX

The pricing for the Pixel devices is much lower than the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and the newly launched Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max. Google is offering a clean software experience combined with exceptional hardware at a price that can virtually destroy its competition.

Alvin @sondesix Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro make phones from Apple and Samsung look so ridiculously overpriced right now. Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro make phones from Apple and Samsung look so ridiculously overpriced right now.

Shevon Salmon @its_shevi Pixel 7 Pro ecosystem is so clear >> Pixel 7 Pro ecosystem is so clear >> https://t.co/KTMT2tYmUC

Apart from the pricing and specs, several Google Pixel fans have admired the minimalist and uniformly designed aesthetic of the Pixel ecosystem, which includes smartphones, earbuds, and a smartwatch as of now.

Poll : 0 votes