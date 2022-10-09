"This’s worth my money, not iPhone 14": Google Pixel 7 fans excited about latest Android flagship

Google announced its all-new Pixel 7 lineup of smartphones on October 6. These new devices will feature a Tensor G2 processor, 8 GB memory, and an improved camera lineup.
Google has priced the base version of Pixel 7 at $599 for the 128 GB variant. The high-end Pro version will set users back $899 and will come with 128 GB in terms of storage space. Considering the price-to-performance ratio with these phones, one fan remarked:
The company has impressed the community with its devices offering admirable performance and unmatched pricing. Android and Google Pixel fans have welcomed the new lineup, expressing their disgust with the competition.
Google impresses Android fans with Pixel 7 devices
The Pixel 7 smartphones are now available for purchase. The base version comes with a 6.30-inch FHD+ touchscreen. The phones also offer support for wireless and fast charging, the latter of which is a built-in technology.
The company has revealed that it will support the new devices for at least five years after their release. This puts Google phones on par with products from other brands, including Apple iPhones and Samsung Galaxy S-series offerings.
Several users have also praised the new smartphones for their design and build quality. The new devices feature a far better weight distribution that adds a premium feel and touch to them.
Google's new Tensor G2 chip offers better and more refined hardware. The company has fine-tuned the devices with in-house technology to further decrease the gap between the OS and the hardware.
Google has enhanced the cameras on their smartphones. The new base device in the 7 series packs two rear cameras: a 50 MP main one and a 12 MP secondary inclusion. Moreover, the Pro variant of the new lineup adds a third camera with 48 MP 5x optical zoom.
The company has showcased the imaging capabilities of its new devices. The photos utilize the improved cameras, which rely on what Google's software to produce sharp and crisp images.
The new Pixel smartphones will also introduce a new photo unblur technology. That said, tensor chips can already perform exceptional AI computations to improve photographs, like object removal.
The new Tensor G2 chip can unblur certain photos to improve their sharpness. This feature can also be used to modernize any old low-resolution photograph.
Apart from the wild technological advances, Google has been praised for the crazy pricing of its new smartphones. The base variant starts at $599, with the 256 GB unit costing $699. The 256 GB Pro version is $999, and the 512 GB variant will set users back $1,099.
The pricing for the Pixel devices is much lower than the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and the newly launched Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max. Google is offering a clean software experience combined with exceptional hardware at a price that can virtually destroy its competition.
Apart from the pricing and specs, several Google Pixel fans have admired the minimalist and uniformly designed aesthetic of the Pixel ecosystem, which includes smartphones, earbuds, and a smartwatch as of now.