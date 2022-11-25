Black Friday & Thanksgiving 2022 deals: Best deals on Samsung Galaxy smartphones

Similar to many other tech brands, Samsung is offering some huge discounts on their Galaxy smartphones during this year's Black Friday sales. There are discounts to be had on multiple phones in different price ranges, ensuring that there is something for everybody.

If your phone is in dire need of an upgrade, then you're going to appreciate the options being offered by Samsung. To help you narrow in on your ideal Samsung phone, we've compiled a list of the best deals.

Whether you’re looking for the latest Galaxy phone or a more budget-friendly option, this list has you covered.

Many Samsung Galaxy smartphones get massive price drops, thanks to the Thanksgiving and Black Friday sales

Samsung is one of the top smartphone producers in the world. Their devices are renowned for their excellent cameras, long-lasting batteries, and stylish designs. A Samsung phone is an excellent choice if you're in the market for a new phone. This article will help you find the best Black Friday offers on Samsung phones.

1) Samsung Galaxy A53 for $349 (Save $100 on Amazon)

A "budget" 5G phone is easy to get wrong, but Samsung got almost everything right with the Galaxy A53 5G. So much so that most tech reviewers now consider it to be the best budget 5G phone.

The reasoning is rather simple. The Galaxy A53 5G's specs clearly outperform the Google Pixel 6a and Apple iPhone SE (2nd Gen). The A53 features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display that is super fluid with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The smartphone boasts a versatile quad-camera array at the rear and a big 5,000mAh battery to power it. The price is currently reduced by $100, and the phone is being offered for only $349.

2) Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus for $670 (Save $130 on Amazon)

Samsung's 'Plus' models preserve the functionality that comes with the 'Ultra' models but in a more practical, less divisive design. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus is a great sleek and pocket-friendly (in terms of dimensions, not price) flagship device.

It boasts a huge 6.8-inch flat display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, a 50-megapixel primary camera that can record videos with a resolution of 8K, and Qualcomm's tried-and-true Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU. Amazon is currently offering a $130 discount on the phone.

3) Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 for $769 (Save $231 on Amazon)

The main barrier preventing foldable phones from being widely adopted are the exorbitant prices. Thankfully, Samsung's newest shape-shifting phone, the Z Flip 4, is at an all-time low price during the Black Friday sales. The clamshell-shaped smartphone, which typically costs $1000, is now only $769 on Amazon, making it less expensive than standard flagship models from Google, Apple, and Samsung.

This folding phone is one of the most advanced ones available, with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, 8GB of RAM, a modern Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 CPU, and a range of flexible dual-screen use cases.

4) Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra for $1070 (Save $330 on Amazon)

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is an upgraded version of the Galaxy Note that has a speedier S Pen, several camera enhancements, a brighter display, and faster charging.

This phone makes for a fantastic upgrade. However, it's rather pricey, and the battery life isn't particularly great. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has established itself as the Korean giant's most feature-rich smartphone to date with its spectacular 6.8-inch OLED display, up to 8K video recording, S Pen capabilities, and 5,000 mAh battery.

It is now competing for the title of the year's best smartphone. On Black Friday, Amazon and Best Buy have the 512GB model for $330 less, putting the Galaxy close to the newest iPhone 14 Pro.

