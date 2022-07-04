5 best smartphones to buy during July 4 sale (2022)

Smartphones are sold the most during big sales, and that makes sense because of the increase in prices every year. Waiting for discounts to be applied on smartphones can be exhausting for users, but on July 4, major online markets have the best deals on gadgets, including the latest smartphones.

Samsung, Apple, Motorola, and more feature amazing deals that you shouldn't miss out on if you're in the market for a new smartphone, as these manufacturers produce top-quality devices, and getting them at a reduced price is an incredible opportunity. However, there is no guarantee that the listed deals will last the entire day as a lot of people will be ready to take advantage of them, emptying the shelves quickly.

Make the most of these smartphone deals

5) iPhone 13 Mini - Save $100

The iPhone 13 Mini (Image via Amazon)

The Apple iPhone 13 Mini is arguably the best compact smartphone on the market right now, with top specifications, a powerful camera, and strong battery life. The gorgeous compact design comes in five colors, giving users plenty of options to choose from, including blue, pink, red, starlight, and midnight, the last two being white and black, respectively, named fancily. The screen is 5.4 inches full HD and has a standard 60Hz refresh rate.

On BestBuy, shoppers can get a deal with $100 slashed off the price but have to get it on the T-Mobile or Verizon version. The original price of the mobile starts at $699.

4) Motorola Edge+ (2022) - Save $100

The Motorola Edge+ (2022) (Image via Motorola)

An exceptional mobile from Motorola, Edge Plus has the latest specifications, a large battery, and a stunning display. The body is packed with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, 8/12GB RAM with storage options ranging from 128GB to 512GB. The screen is 6.7 inches in size, with a resolution of 2400x1080 and a refresh rate of 144Hz. With a plastic frame and two colors, it does not offer a premium feel and has short update support compared to other smartphones on the market.

On the official Motorola website, users can save $100 by buying this phone for $899 instead of the original $999.

3) Samsung Galaxy A53 5G - Save $100

The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G (Image via Amazon)

This phone is the best seller on Amazon and justifiably so because of its price and specifications. The Samsung Galaxy A53 has a stylish design, impressive camera quality, exceptional display, and long-term software support. It is a mid-range device but provides great performance as it's powered by the Exynos 1280 chipset. The phone is also IP67-rated dust and water-resistant and has a minimalistic design that is available in four colors.

On Amazon, users can buy this phone for a neat $349 and save $100, which is a great deal for a mid-range phone of its quality.

2) Galaxy Z Fold 3 - Save $400

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 (Image via Amazon)

The best foldable phone on the market has a durable design with great features and top specifications. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 has dual 120Hz displays that combine to make a massive 7.6-inch screen. It has been upgraded well compared to its predecessor and has ironed out all the problems with the previous iteration. It comes with a brighter screen, better software, and a smoother folding mechanism. The phone is powered by Snapdragon 888 and has 12GB of RAM and a battery of 4400 mAh.

On BestBuy, the phone is on sale for $1399, and users can save $400 instead of paying the full $1799.

1) Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra - Save $1100

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Image via Amazon)

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is currently the best smartphone from Samsung, with top-notch specifications, an excellent display, and all the necessary features. It comes with an S Pen built-in, which has been upgraded to offer minimal latency. Even with the accessory, the phone has a sleek design that feels premium and luxurious.

The S22 Ultra has an AMOLED 6.8-inch display at 3088x1440 resolution that runs at a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is powered by the latest Snapdragon Gen 1 in the US, and the UK version has the Exynos 2200. The phone also has 8/12GB RAM and expandable storage.

On the official Samsung website, users can save up to $1100 by trading in their previous phone and getting the S22 Ultra for as cheap as $199.

