Black Friday deals: Samsung Galaxy S22+ and S22 Ultra best prices and where to buy them

Black Friday is the perfect time for buyers to get the Samsung Galaxy S22+ and S22 Ultra, as both models have witnessed heavy discounts. Being flagship models, the two variants of the Samsung Galaxy S22 offer a premium experience at a higher price. Both have a more robust set of specifications that result in higher prices.

Thankfully, retailers offer the most significant discounts during this time of the year. Plenty of electrical devices are provided at great value each year, and buyers can get great bargains. It's the same case this year, as newer and older models have been offered at significantly lower prices.

Let's take a look at where buyers might be able to get the Samsung Galaxy S22+ and the S22 Ultra at discounts. It should be noted that all the offers mentioned below are till stocks last. Readers are advised to check the situation on their own as products often get sold out during the Black Friday sales.

Buyers can save plenty of money on the Samsung Galaxy S22+ and S22 Ultra with Black Friday deals

The Black Friday period oversees sales and discounts across different products, and mobiles are the most popular ones. It's the best time of the year to get premium devices like the Samsung Galaxy S22+ and S22 Ultra as they tend to drop from their regular listed prices.

Additionally, gift cards and more are also provided by some retailers that offer an even bigger valuation to buyers on their purchases.

Best Buy will be the perfect place to pick up the Samsung Galaxy S22+ during the festive period. The 8GB/128 GB variant, which usually costs $999.99, is now selling for $749.99, with a discount of $250.

For those who want greater storage on their devices, Black Friday also has them covered. The 256 GB variant also has a hefty discount and is available from $799.99 with the same discount. Between the two variants, buyers have an excellent choice to go with.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is available at Best Buy at $899 with a hefty discount. Buyers can also avail of the Black Friday offers of Amazon if they want to opt for the 12 GB/256 GB variant. The premium device is available for $999, thanks to a $300 discount.

Several other Samsung products are available in the sale, and buyers can find bigger bargains. More discounts are expected to be added in the coming days, as the current sales are taken over by Cyber Monday towards the end of the month.

