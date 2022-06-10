BGMI Qualcomm Snapdragon Mobile Open 2022: How to register, format, schedule, prize pool, and more

The registrations for Qualcomm Snapdragon Conquest BGMI Mobile Open 2022, a 50 lakhs prize pool event, started yesterday. The deadline for registration is 29 June. It is mandatory for the applicants to be over 16 years old, an Indian resident, and possess a Level 25 or above BGMI Platinum V Tier account at the time of registration.

How to Register

Open this link https://snapdragonconquest.com/login

Enter your details like name, DOB, mobile number, BGMI ID, in-game name, and ID proof. Upload ID proof and a profile picture.

Follow the remaining steps and click in submit.

Format of the BGMI Mobile Open 2022

1) Open Qualifiers (02 July - 24 July) - Teams that register for the Snapdragon Conquest Mobile Open must play two matches in multiple rounds from July 2 to July 24, at the end of which a total of 112 top teams will qualify for the next round.

2) Challenger Round (25 July - 27 July) - A total of 112 teams qualified from Open Qualifiers and 16 other invited teams will be seeded into eight groups. There will be six matches per group, and the top seven teams from each group (56 in total) will advance to the next round.

3) Contender Round (1 August - 10 August) - The top 56 teams, along with 8 other invited teams, will be distributed in 4 groups. Each group will feature nine matches, with the top 6 teams from each group moving to the League Stage.

4) League Stage (15 August - 31 August) - A total of 24 qualified teams from the previous round and another 8 invited teams will be divided into four groups. The top 24 teams in the combined points rankings of each week's finals will qualify for the Quarter-finals.

5) Quarter-Finals (5 September - 7 September) - These 24 teams will be divided into three groups, with 20 teams advancing to the Semi-Finals.

6) Semi-Finals (12 September - 20 September) - The top 20 teams will fight over the course of eight days for the grand finals slots.

7) Grand Finals (26 September- 4 October) - The finals will be conducted over a period of six days and a total of 36 matches will be played.

Prize Pool Distribution of BGMI Mobile Open 2022

BGMI Mobile Open Prize Pool distribution (Image via Snapdragon)

The tournament boasts a massive prize pool of 50 Lakhs INR. The champions will take home 15,00,000 INR, while the runners-up will walk away with 7,50,000 INR and 4,50,000 INR, respectively.

Winner of Each match in finals - 10,000 * (30 matches)= 3,00,000 INR

Team with the highest kills - 50,000 INR

Most Valuable Player - 50,000 INR

This tournament will provide a great opportunity for underdog teams as they will have a chance to prove themselves.

