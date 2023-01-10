OnePlus Nord 3 release window leaked? What to expect and more

A new leak claims that the majorly popular mid-range series, OnePlus Nord, will finally receive a modern twist - OnePlus Nord 3 - in 2023. As per online speculation, the device is expected to launch in June.

OnePlus Nord 2, the series' latest installment, was launched in 2021 and garnered massive appreciation from users. The Nord 2T was released last year, but it was only a mere upgrade over Nord 2, leaving fans looking for more. Consequently, a proper successor to the popular Nord 2 is long overdue.

OnePlus is a reliable and exciting brand in the consumer electronics segment. The brand rose to popularity with its mobile devices featuring exceptional charging speeds, unbeatable features, and affordable price tags.

The Nord series is a classic and impressive example of what OnePlus can come up with. The new OnePlus Nord 3 leak will satisfy many fans and give them a huge reason to wait until mid-2023 before buying a new device.

What to expect from the OnePlus Nord 3

Since the conclusion of its development phase, the OnePlus Nord 3 has reportedly entered the testing phase in India, according to an online source. If all goes well, the device may launch in June 2023.

Unfortunately, little is known about the device's technical specifications and availability. However, like Nord 2, OnePlus Nord 3 is expected to spread its wings beyond the Indian market.

Previously, major leaks revealed the more affordable Nord 3 variant - OnePlus Nord CE 3 - and its technical specifications. The Nord CE 3 is reportedly codenamed "Larry" and features a massive 108MP camera and visible design upgrades. It is expected to be announced for the Indian market sometime in early 2023.

Expected upgrades

The OnePlus Nord 3 is expected to feature considerable upgrades over the Nord 2 and the Nord 2T, the latest devices to be launched in the series.

The OnePlus Nord 2 features a satisfying 6.43-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a 90 Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI chip, 6/8/12 GB LPDDR4X RAM, excellent charging standards, and super-optimized OxygenOS. It also comes with an impressive triple-camera setup that clicks beautiful pictures.

The Nord 2T features the same Fluid AMOLED display as the Nord 2 but supports HDR10+ and has higher protective standards. It relies on a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chip, 8/12 GB LPDDR4X RAM, and the well-optimized OxygenOS. It also supports fast charging and equips a triple-camera setup.

The upcoming Nord 3 will improve the Nord 2 and 2 T offerings. The changes may be monumental at times and remain iterative in other areas.

