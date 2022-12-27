5 best mid-range Android phones to buy this Holiday Sale 2022

The Holiday Sale is live across the world and presents a golden opportunity to purchase a new smartphone. Anyone waiting for a long-awaited upgrade knows that a year-end sale like this one provides discounts at attractive prices.

Recent times have seen a lot of growth in one particular smartphone category, the mid-range segment.

Dan - GroundedTech @GroundedTech



It's crazy. What do you all prefer? You get a nicer typing experience on midrange Android phones like the @nothing Phone (1) than you do on even the most expensive iPhone's.It's crazy. What do you all prefer? You get a nicer typing experience on midrange Android phones like the @nothing Phone (1) than you do on even the most expensive iPhone's.It's crazy. What do you all prefer? https://t.co/1CSYJRNdBZ

Mid-range smartphones offer the best of both worlds - the affordable pricing of a budget device, combined with similar performance and features of a flagship.

Of course, since they simultaneously cater to two segments, some compromises do take place. Nonetheless, these mid-range smartphones present an excellent option for enthusiasts and budget-conscious shoppers alike for Holiday Sale 2022.

This list will include five of the absolute best mid-range smartphones to consider for Holiday Sale shopping.

Note: The list is unranked and reflects the author’s opinion.

Nothing Phone (1) to Google Pixel 6A - 5 mid-range Android phones to opt for in Holiday Sale 2022

1) Nothing Phone (1)

Carl Pei’s latest adventure in the smartphone industry has reminded people why OnePlus became so successful in the first place. Few phones can walk toe-to-toe with Nothing. This is because it offers a strong emphasis on a clean, minimalistic, and smooth software experience, along with timely updates and long-term support.

The Nothing Phone (1) promises three years of software updates that are equal to what Google offers for its phones. Equipped with a Snapdragon 778+ 5G, and UFS 3.1 storage, the phone flies from day-to-day tasks with ease, making it an excellent choice for power users this Holiday Sale.

The screen is vibrant and sharp as an OLED display, with a 120 Hz refresh rate, and the battery life is sufficient to last a day of usage and more. An IP 53 rating ensures defense against splashes and spills.

When it comes to esthetics, no other phone looks more unique to purchase in this Holiday Sale.

Get it here globally.

2) OnePlus Nord 2T

OnePlus had an interesting time with their fanbase. Many of the core fans left the OEM because they felt betrayed by the merging of Oxygen OS and Color OS under a unified code.

Whatever the appearance of the new UI, it is still smooth and fast to use as a daily driver. The Android 12-based UI did launch with some bugs, but the 12.1 update has rectified most of them, if not all.

With a Dimensity 1300 chip, Nord is faster to use than the 778+ 5G. There is also an 80 W fast charging support to fill up the 4500 mAh battery quickly, and the display has a refresh rate of 90 Hz.

With three years of OS updates, the Nord 2T is as good a phone as any in the mid-range segment. Holiday Sale shoppers will be particularly excited about its price-to-performance benefits.

Get it here for the US and here globally.

3) Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

Samsung saw a massive upswing in their software reliability after moving to One UI five years ago. They are the only brand that offers four years of OS updates to not just their flagship phones, but mid-range options as well. If there is one mid-range device that has consistently been regarded as one of the best, it is the Galaxy A50 series.

With features like IP 67 rating, a bright and massive 6.5 inch display with 120 Hz refresh rate, and 5000 mAh of battery capacity, it is easily one of the best phones to recommend in the mid-range segment.

Although the processor, the Exynos 1280, is nothing too special, it is no slouch either. The chip is more than capable of handling day-to-day tasks with little to no lags or stutters.

With the update to One UI 5, the experience has become more polished and refined. It is easily one of the best phones to consider in the Holiday Sale in the mid-range category.

Get it here for the US and here globally.

4) Google Pixel 6A

Like what One UI did for Samsung, the Pixel has done something similar for Google, albeit with a few minor hiccups along the way. The phone launched with Android 12, which was a bit buggy in the beginning. However, Android 13 has ironed out most of these bugs quite easily.

The Tensor G1 processor is Google’s attempt to unify its hardware with its software, and a successful one at that. The phone may not break benchmark records, but it wouldn’t be an overstatement to call it the smartest smartphone in this list. However, the screen is limited to 60 Hz.

The Pixel 6A also offers UFS 3.1 storage technology just like the Nord 2T. With ample amount of RAM and optimized software, combined with a custom-made chipset, this is as close to a flagship experience as one can get at an affordable price. The 6A is also the phone to beat in camera capabilities, thus making it a good mid-range choice for the Holiday Sale.

Get it here for the US and here globally.

5) Samsung Galaxy A73 5G

The A73 5G is the priciest phone on the list. It manages to justify its cost by providing one of the largest and most gorgeous displays, combined with a capable 778 5G processor. The four-camera setup, which features a dedicated macro lens, enables one to take close-up macro shots with ease.

Similar to the Galaxy A53, the A73 offers a long support of up to four years, and a 120 Hz display. It is also worth noting that the 778 5G processor offers better performance than what is typically seen on the A53.

The phone is capable of recording 4K at 30 fps and comes with an IP 67 rating as well. This should be the obvious choice for people in the Holiday Sale who want the UI of a Samsung phone, but a better camera and a bigger screen than the A53.

Get it here for the US and here globally.

The Pixel 6A and the Nothing Phone (1) should be the choices for Android purists who desire a minimalist but reliable experience. Similarly, the Nord offers the fastest performance across the board at a relatively cheap price and decent software support.

The A53 and A73 are for people who want larger screens, more battery endurance, and better longevity in terms of software support.

None of these mid-range phones would be a bad purchase for the Holiday Sale. It ultimately boils down to individual preferences.

Poll : 0 votes