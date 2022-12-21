Best Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro deals in Holiday Sale 2022

The Holiday Sale is when people purchase many new gadgets for themselves or gift them to their friends and families. It doesn’t take a genius to understand why. Holiday Sale at the end of the season brings amazing once-in-a-year deals that are hard to resist and even harder to ignore. This year, like many before, has seen amazing discounts on various electronics across the board.

Sifting through these deals, we have brought you the best prices on Google’s flagship phones from last year, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Understandably, many tech enthusiasts would be on the fence considering the massive drubbing these phones received last year.

As is the case with almost everything that today relies on software, anything can be patched. Similarly, Google, with the latest iteration of its Android OS, Android 13, has overhauled and ironed out almost all the bugs and glitches from these flagship phones of last year.

The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have improved so significantly that it is easy to recommend these phones to anyone in this Holiday Sale. The infamously slow fingerprint reader on them has been patched so well that the delay is hardly noticeable compared to any other optical sensor-based readers.

Thus, these phones have aged well after a slow start and can be purchased at a significant price cut during the year-end Holiday Sale.

Why last year’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro still make sense for this Holiday Sale

Until the flagship Pixel 5 series, Google relied exclusively on hardware others manufactured. This did cause some optimization issues in their UI, but even then, their UI was significantly more reliable than others in the Android segment. To address this, Google started working on their own SoC called Tensor, following which they were able to add a lot of unique features to their OS.

The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro launched with this new Tensor SoC. This was also when Google significantly redesigned and overhauled its OS to Android 12. As with any major iterative change, the transition may come with a few jagged edges, which is precisely what happened with Android 12.

At launch, the Pixel 6 series was buggy for many users, while the vast majority of people were also left confused as their device had little to no issues. The lack of consistent experience drove people away.

With subsequent updates, Google slowly started squashing all the bugs, and eventually, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro became reliable devices. Features like live captioning, screening for calls, a magic eraser for photos, and perplexingly accurate voice typing are some unique features that are still lacking in competition or are weakly implemented at best.

Fans of minimalistic experience and day-one updates in a package that costs considerably less than the competition cannot afford to miss out on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro deals this holiday sale.

The subsequent updates have even improved the battery life these devices offer while improving the camera. Considering Google's track record, they may support the Pixel 6 series for another year instead of sticking with three years of OS updates. This will effectively breathe a new lease of life into last year’s devices.

Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro best deals in the Holiday Sale this year

Target

Pixel 6 128 GB Unlocked - $399

Pixel 6 Pro 128 GB Unlocked - $649

At a premium of $99, Target provides two years of Electronics protection plan with accident coverage.

Best Buy

Pixel 6 128 GB Unlocked - $298.99

Pixel 6 Pro 128 GB Unlocked - $539

Stocks here may not last long as the Pixel 6 is already available in reduced numbers.

Newegg

Pixel 6 128 GB Unlocked - $429.95

Pixel 6 pro 128 GB Unlocked - $639.99

Newegg also sells refurbished versions, but it is better to grab newer ones unless one wants to change them soon.

Amazon

Pixel 6 128 GB Unlocked - $435.93

Pixel 6 Pro 128 GB Unlocked - $618.99

People still on the fence regarding the last year’s Pixel 6 series should consider these devices for the Holiday Sale since Google has turned a massive corner in getting them up to speed and bug-free.

