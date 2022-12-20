Best Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro deals in Holiday Sale 2022

Holiday Sale shopping is upon us and incredible deals have started to pop out from multiple sellers. With the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, Google has reclaimed its name as a fast, smooth, and reliable smartphone brand. This is because last year’s 6 series phones were not great with software polish and glitched often to a lot of disappointment from the tech community.

Many were willing to brush this aside as a one-off incident, where the company encountered hiccups while redesigning the OS and transitioning to Android 12. It turned out that people were right.

The hardware wasn’t the issue. Google turned it around and showed Android 13 in their newest devices to worthwhile success. Thus, today we will bring you some of the best deals on the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro for the holiday sale.

It's worth buying the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro for Holiday Sale

With Google’s homegrown chip, Tensor Gen 1 and Gen 2, they have managed to optimize their software with their hardware like Apple has. This alone gives Google an edge over most OEMs in the Android category.

This is mainly because Google has opted to fly for unique AI and machine learning features instead of chasing sheer benchmarking performance. Unsurprisingly, there are many such uniquely ‘Pixel’ features present that competitors have tried and failed to mimic.

Take, for example, call screening. Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro have this feature inbuilt where any potential spam call, or just about any call, can be screened from voice to word for the user. This way, one can easily see what the other person intends on the other end of the line.

Moreover, there is an object eraser in the camera as well. This enables one to delete unwanted objects or people from the photos without breaking the consistency of the photo’s background.

Google has also significantly improved the battery life on these phones compared to last year. The bigger of the two, the Pro model easily provides screentime of close to around eight hours for the average user. The difference between the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro comes down to screen size, refresh rate, battery capacity, and RAM options in favor of the larger model.

Finally, Google also promises the fastest day-one updates on their phones, lasting three years in OS updates and five years in security patch updates. Additionally, when one considers the price, most Android flagships are priced way over what google asks for its flagships.

Here are the two models available on various online sellers this Holiday Sale at their lowest

1) Target

Pixel 7 Unlocked 128 GB - $499

Pixel 7 Pro Unlocked - $749

For $87 more, one can also sign-up for a two-year electronics protection plan with accidental coverage.

2) Bestbuy

Pixel 7 Unlocked 128 GB - $499

Pixel 7 Pro Unlocked 128 GB - $749

Bestbuy offers activation on the same day.

3) Google store

Pixel 7 Unlocked 128 GB - $499

Pixel 7 Pro Unlocked 128 GB - $749

At $20.79 for 24 months, a financing option is available too. These prices end on December 24, 2022.

4) Amazon

Pixel 7 Unlocked 128 GB - $499

Pixel 7 Pro Unlocked 128 GB - $749

During the Holiday Sale, both phones have seen discounts worth $100 and $150. At such low prices, these are great value for money with great cameras, reliable and smooth software, and long-term software support. These four sellers are offering the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro at the lowest prices and should be considered for purchase this Holiday Sale.

Poll : 0 votes