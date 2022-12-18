Is the OnePlus Nord N200 5G worth buying this Holiday Sale?

The OnePlus Nord N200 is a budget offering that has been quite popular in the US market since its launch in 2021. Yet to reach the second-year mark, this particular model has been an effective addition to OnePlus' long catalog of products, which range from budget to premium offerings like the 10T.

Despite being in the second year of its launch cycle, the device continues to do well. It has also started to appear in other sales, which is common during the Holiday period, bringing exclusive discounts for buyers.

Any discount can make the OnePlus Nord N200 even more affordable than it is under normal circumstances and this certainly makes the device more lucrative. Let's take a look at the details as to why it might be worth picking it up towards the end of 2022.

The OnePlus Nord N200 5G is becoming a well-worth and affordable device thanks to exclusive discounts in the holiday sales

The OnePlus Nord N200 might be a budget option, but it packs a punch in terms of features. At the time of writing, it can be acquired for $169.99 on Amazon, which is $70 savings over its MSRP. Similar discounts are also available across other retailers until stocks last, and buyers can make the most out of them.

Even without a discount, the model is a great value for money in terms of what it offers. With 5G connectivity enabled out of the box, it is the perfect option for those who have yet to enjoy it. Given that 5G is being rolled out worldwide, having a device capable of utilizing its powers is mandatory.

The display panel has a 6.49" inch screen, which offers a compact experience to viewers. The refresh rate can go up to 90 Hz, which is perfect for games and videos rendered at those numbers. The screen also offers an FHD display, but AMOLED is missing due to the device being more of a budget option.

The budget part of the phone mainly shows up in terms of RAM and processor. The OnePlus Nord N200 is fitted with a Snapdragon 480, which is a dated processor at this point, however, it's worth remembering that the device is a good option for those who want a 5G option at a very affordable price. It also comes with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

The OnePlus Nord N200 even comes with the capability of 18W fast charging, which is a bonus at this price point. However, users won't have to rely on it too frequently since the OnePlus Nord N200 is powered by a massive 5000 mAh battery in the first place.

Thanks to the holiday sales, one can get the device close to the $150 price point. Most devices in this price range have way inferior stats and don't come with the brand power of OnePlus. As mentioned above, getting the N200 during holiday sales is a no-brainer if someone needs a quick 5G-enabled option at an affordable price.

