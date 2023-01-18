Is the Vivo iQOO 9 Pro worth buying in 2023?

The Vivo iQOO 9 Pro is a flagship smartphone released in January 2022. It has a top-of-the-line processor, display, camera, and some of the most advanced features at an affordable price.

There are different RAM options for the device, ranging from 8 GB TO 12 GB. Buyers also have a choice between 256 GB and 512 GB of storage. The product is priced around CNY 4499 to CNY 5599, which is roughly $663 and $810.

This article takes a look at the specifications of the Vivo iQOO 9 Pro to determine whether it is a good idea to purchase it in 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

The Vivo iQOO 9 Pro is packed with amazing features and does not cost a fortune

Specifications

Device Name iQOO 9 Pro Brand Vivo Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Screen Size 6.78-inch Display AMOLED Special Features Fingerprint Sensor Refresh Rate 120 Hz Camera (Rear) 50 MP (Main) 50 MP (Ultra Wide) 16 MP (Telephoto) Camera (Front) 16 MP RAM 8/12 GB OS Funtouch 12/Android 12 (upgradable to Funtouch 13/Android 13) Battery 4700 mAh Storage 256/512 GB Cellular Technology 5G, 4G, 3G, 2G Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Charging 120W (Wired) 50W (Wireless)

The Vivo iQOO 9 has a 120 Hz AMOLED display with HDR 10 support to provide excellent image quality while watching movies, editing videos/animations, and playing video games.

The smartphone can be used to capture spectacular images thanks to its triple camera setup, which includes 50 MP primary, 50 MP ultra-wide, and 16 MP telephoto lenses. It can also record videos at ultra-realistic 8K at 30 fps, 4K, and 1080p at up to 60 fps. The device also features a 16 MP front camera to take high-quality selfies and attend video calls, which can also capture videos at 1080p at 30 fps.

The Vivo iQOO 9 is equipped with the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, which can handle advanced applications and heavy workloads without any issues. It also supports 5G for a high-speed internet connection and low latency. The device runs on Funtouch 12 when shipped but can be upgraded to the latest Funtouch 13 OS to support the latest applications.

The smartphone has a huge battery capacity with an estimated battery life of up to 105 hours during usage (under normal circumstances). Its 120W fast charger can get the battery from empty to full in 20 minutes. Alternatively, it can be charged using a 50W wireless charger.

Drawbacks

The Vivo iQOO 9 Pro offers many amazing features at the price range of a mid-tier smartphone. This makes it one of the most cost-efficient flagship smartphones currently available on the market. However, it does have some major drawbacks.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 was reported to be overheating under a moderate workload. Additionally, although the device has been launched in some regions, it is yet to be launched in the US. Users in the country will need to import the device, which completely eliminates the cost-saving factor.

Conclusion

The Vivo iQOO 9 Pro is ideal for users who want a flagship smartphone without spending a lot of money. The device can handle advanced apps without any significant or noticeable lags, providing a premium experience to its users.

However, as mentioned earlier, the product is still not available in the US. Importing it will likely cost a big amount of money, which can be used to purchase a better flagship smartphone.

