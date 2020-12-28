How to choose the best HDR settings in Cyberpunk 2077

Despite all the visual glitches in Cyberpunk 2077, players can optimize the in-game HDR settings for a much enhanced visual experience of Night City.

Cyberpunk 2077 has been plagued with visual glitches that make the game appear blurry and faded on previous-generation devices. However, tweaking certain visual settings can enhance the overall visual performance.

No amount of tweaking any setting will alter the visual bugs and glitches already present in Cyberpunk 2077.

Finally saw a direct PC shot to compare to my Series X one and now I’m just sad pic.twitter.com/eXOVZfOsmk — Paul Tassi (@PaulTassi) December 11, 2020

CD Projekt Red has been continuously in the works for new patches to address these issues.

Apart from hotfix patch 1.05 and 1.06, the developers are also working on two larger patches scheduled for release in January and February, respectively. These two patches will supposedly fix all the bugs and glitches present in Cyberpunk 2077.

Here's how to tweak the HDR settings for optimal visual experience in Cyberpunk 2077.

Optimal HDR settings for Cyberpunk 2077

The default HDR settings in Cyberpunk 2077 offer players a washed-out aesthetic look, which is not optimal for an enhanced player experience.

Fortunately, the HDR settings can be tweaked around just enough to generate an optimal experience for anyone playing Cyberpunk 2077.

The settings that players would want to tweak are:

Maximum Brightness - This factor determines the maximum luminosity that the game emits during some of the brightest scenes. However, the number depends entirely on the player's screen. The general number to achieve an enhanced experience is somewhere in the 900-1200 region.

- This factor determines the maximum luminosity that the game emits during some of the brightest scenes. However, the number depends entirely on the player's screen. The general number to achieve an enhanced experience is somewhere in the 900-1200 region. Tone-Mapping Midpoint - This factor is used to determining the basic foundation for brightness. Setting this number high will result in the player achieving a general brightness closer to their TV's maximum brightness. However, setting this number too low would make the entire game's appearance much darker. The optimal range for this setting is between 1.25-1.50.

- This factor is used to determining the basic foundation for brightness. Setting this number high will result in the player achieving a general brightness closer to their TV's maximum brightness. However, setting this number too low would make the entire game's appearance much darker. The optimal range for this setting is between 1.25-1.50. Paper White - This factor determines the highest brightness of the UI. For anyone who likes a neon glow effect all over Cyberpunk 2077's menus, they are advised to set this value to any number higher than 800. However, for a much more optimal experience, players are advised to set this number within the 200-500 range according to their own visual choice.

Applying these tweaks to the HDR settings of Cyberpunk 2077 is guaranteed to enhance the player's visual experience of the game.

BTW, I did end up buying Cyberpunk 2077 and we spent ALL yesterday afternoon and night playing it.



What an amazing game! I LOVE it! We had only a couple really minor bugs on PS4, but nothing game-breaking. Sims 4 has far more bugs.



If you're on the fence, GET THIS GAME! pic.twitter.com/vf4m80JE5R — Cindy (@pleasantsims) December 26, 2020

Several bugs and glitches that were plaguing Cyberpunk 2077 since the game's launch have been fixed or removed with multiple hotfixes. As far as the remaining bugs and glitches are concerned, CD Projekt Red is hard at work to fix those.