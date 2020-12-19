Cyberpunk 2077 1.05 patch: All new fixes and everything else to know

Cyberpunk 2077's hotfix 1.05 is out now, and much like patch 1.04, it contains a bunch of improvements to the quality of life in Night City.

Hotfix 1.05 is now live on Xbox and Playstation systems! PC version will follow soon.

Here is the full list of changes:https://t.co/445ZFw42Ib pic.twitter.com/0h0GaYm1Z0 — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) December 19, 2020

Coming with almost 30 moderations and fixes to the quest alone, hotfix 1.05 is the last patch for Cyberpunk 2077 before CD Projekt Red moves forward with its announced roadmap of two large patches in 2021.

Apart from the fixes made to the quest, hotfix 1.05 presents a bunch of fixes to several other aspects.

Similar to hotfix 1.04, the new patch also includes a bunch of device-specific fixes for players. However, considering that the 1.05 patch is the last hotfix of the year for Cyberpunk 2077, it does contain a lot of important repairs, such as crash issues and improved interactions in Night City with NPCs.

I’ve taken a look at the patch notes and this looks like a step in the right direction 👍 — Cyberpunk 2077 News - Fanpage (@PlayCyberPunk) December 19, 2020

Apart from the 30-odd fixes coming to Cyberpunk 2077's quest, the game received a wide set of optimizations with the year's final patch. These changes include:

#1 - Gameplay Changes

Apart from reducing the time taken by NPCs to take cover, hotfix 1.05 has also fixed the number of bullets required to take down civilians while in combat.

#2 - Visual Changes

Other than fixing the UI overlap issues in Cyberpunk 2077, the developers at CD Projekt Red made sure to include many changes to enhance the game's visual representation. These changes are:

Fixed an issue with Delamain's image displayed on top of the current caller during phone calls.

V's mouth doesn't stay open after entering the space lock in Where is My Mind.

V appears more modest in the inventory preview after the half-year montage ;)

NPCs are faster to appear in the quest area during Stadium Love.

Added some warmth to HDR.

Fixed T-posing NPCs in Suspected Organized Crime Activity: Just Say No and Gig: Hot Merchandise.

Fixed an issue whereby after a braindance, it was possible to be stuck in 3rd person view with no head.

Silencer icons are no longer displayed with no image in the inventory.

#3 - User Interface Changes

Along with patch 1.05, Cyberpunk 2077 saw a lot of user interface changes coming into the game. From fixing issues that blocked players from opening the quest journal in the fast travel terminal to improving the persistent crosshair on player's screens, hotfix 1.05 is a massive improvement to the overall user interface of Cyberpunk 2077.

Another notable change coming to the user interface is that the inventory menu no longer closes as soon as opening it after leaving a car. These issues were causing problems for a while, and CDPR is living up to its commitment to fix Cyberpunk 2077.

Apologies you're getting hate and insults from individuals, these people just can't stand when someone enjoys something they don't, supports someone they don't like, or shows positivity and support. If you're not grabbing your pitchfork and being super angry like the masses, than — Rapid_Ranger (@ranger_rapid) December 19, 2020

don’t care if I get roasted by all of you but anyone that’s saying dead game you all need to stfu and get your shit together this is one of the best game in years! Get your shit together! And from us who enjoy the game to CDPR we all love u, and keep working! Great job otherwise — GoodNight_Zelda (@LinkTumilty) December 19, 2020

Hotfix 1.05 for Cyberpunk 2077 is currently available on PlayStation and Xbox devices, while PC players will receive the patch very soon.