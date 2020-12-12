Cyberpunk 2077 hotfix 1.04 out now on PC and PlayStation

CD Projekt Red recently released hotfix 1.04 for Cyberpunk 2077, and as many were expecting, it contains a ton of game fixes.

Apart from multiple changes made to quests in Cyberpunk 2077, the 1.04 patch also includes quite a few visual and performance fixes. The patch, however, has been released only for the PlayStation and PC platforms.

CDPR has confirmed that the patch for the Xbox version is currently in the works. The publisher admitted that "we are working to have the update out as soon as possible."

One of the most notable changes in the new patch is the fixed preview on the weapon crafting tab in Cyberpunk 2077. Nevertheless, a speedy update from CDPR looks promising for the community after the game was initially released with quite a few bugs and glitches.

Here's what patch 1.04 has in store for Cyberpunk 2077 players on PC and PlayStation.

Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.04 for PC and PlayStation

With more than 15 fixes to the game's quest section, it seems clear that CDPR is determined to provide players with a unique open-world RPG experience. The list of changes for Cyberpunk 2077 in patch 1.04 can be found here.

One main issue that most players were facing in the title was the camera switching sequence in vehicles. The devs have heard the community's cries and made sure to fix the glitches and speed up the switch-sequence in this patch.

Cyberpunk 2077 also gains some much-needed stability with "various crash fixes" coming in. The developers also ensured to finetune the "Disable Copyrighted Music" feature after removing certain tracks that shouldn't have been there in the first place.

It has come to our attention that there are additional instances in the game which might put a DMCA strike on your channel. Fix is on the way but until then, we'd like to ask you to mute music in the game's settings entirely. We are very sorry for any inconvenience caused. https://t.co/SS0yhyPrMo — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) December 10, 2020

Cyberpunk 2077 also came with a set of device-specific updates. The switching language to the default option in the game's settings now accurately sets the language to the user's default language on Steam for PC users.

For consoles, however, CDPR revealed specific changes that would be coming to Xbox systems when the update gets rolled out:

Improved reflections quality on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 to eliminate the smudge effect.

Fixed "The Wasteland" achievement being stuck on 97% after completing all relevant missions in The Badlands on Xbox.

Fixed an issue with missing PT-BR VO for Xbox players in the Americas.

With so many changes coming to the game, it seems like players will have a much better time with Cyberpunk 2077. Especially with so many optimizations in the quest mode, it is gearing up to be one of the best open-world RPG ever made.