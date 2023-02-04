Samsung launched its new line of flagship phones for 2023, which includes the Samsung Galaxy S23+ and the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, in its Unpacked event in San Fransisco on February 1, 2023. Given their nomenclature, it is common to be confused between these two premium models of the Galaxy S23 line.

At the outset, the two devices have many differences in performance, battery, cameras, and overall build. The S23 Ultra is designed to outperform the S23+ in all respects, as it is, after all, the bigger brother when it comes to the series. However, which version you get is entirely upto your requirements.

If you are in the market for a flagship smartphone and want to know how the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra compares to the Samsung Galaxy S23+ before you decide which one to buy, this article will answer all your questions.

Which flagship smartphone should you buy between the Samsung Galaxy S23+ and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra?

Specifications

Specification Galaxy S23 Ultra Galaxy S23+ Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform For Galaxy Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform For Galaxy Display 6.8 inches, 3088 x 1440 pixels, 120 Hz, Color Dynamic AMOLED 2X (16M Colors) 6.6 inches, 2340 x 1080 pixels, 120 Hz, Color Dynamic AMOLED Screen (1B Colors) RAM 8GB, 12GB 8GB Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB 256GB, 512GB Battery 5,000mAh, Li-Po Battery, 45W Fast Charging 4700 mAh, Li-ion Battery, 45W Fast Charging Main Camera 200MP (f/1.7) wide, 12MP (f/2.2) ultrawide, 10MP (f2.4 / f4.9) telephoto; 8K @ 30fps, 4K @ 60fps, 1080p at 120fps / 960fps (slow-mo) 50MP (f/1.8) wide, 12MP (f/2.2) ultrawide, 10MP (f/2.4) telephoto; 8K @ 30fps, 4K @ 60fps, 1080p at 120fps / 960fps (slow-mo) S-Pen Support Yes No Price $1,199.99 $999.99

Design and display

Both devices have a similar glass and aluminum build. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has a 6.8" curved display, while the S23+ has a flat 6.6". The Ultra also has sharp edges compared to the S23+'s rounded corners.

Being the bigger phone, the S23 Ultra gives you a richer viewing experience with more pixels being fitted into its screen, but the S23+ also has a screen that will serve your purpose more than satisfactorily.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra also comes with the S-Pen in the box and a slot to store it within the phone. This can be a convenient tool for taking notes or editing photos and videos. The S23+ does not support the S-Pen.

Performance

The Samsung Galaxy S23+ and the S23 Ultra use the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. The Exynox alternatives that were earlier available have been scrapped completely for the S23 line of smartphones.

Both phones start at 8GB of RAM, but if you need that extra push for your work, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra covers you with its 12GB options. The Ultra also comes with a storage option of 1TB, which will be handy if you use its media recording features to their fullest extent.

Battery

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has a bigger battery of 5000mAH, compared to the S23+'s 4700mAH. However, owing to the bigger screen and more pixels per inch on the bigger phone, it also consumes power faster.

The Samsung website promises 26 hours of video playback under testing conditions for the S23 Ultra, while the Samsung Galaxy S23+ runs for 27 hours under the same conditions.

The difference is minimal, and both phones give you the same 45W fast charging option that will give you enough power to go through your day with a single 30-minute charge.

Camera

It is the camera department where its big brother overshadows the S23+. The Samsung Galaxy S23+ features a 50MP primary camera compared to the S23 Ultra's 200MP.

The S23 Ultra has two telephoto lenses allowing 3x and 10x optical zoom and upto 100x digital zoom. The S23+, on the other hand, has only one telephoto lens that allows an optical zoom of 3x.

Samsung also claims that the S23 Ultra features the company's best low-light photography experience to date.

When it comes to video, both devices are capable of recording 8K at 30fps and 4K at 60fps comfortably.

Pricing and availability

The Samsung Galaxy S23+ starts at $999, while the S23 Ultra starts at $1,199. Both phones are currently available for preorder till February 16 and go on sale from February 17, 2023.

If you choose to get the S23 Ultra, it would be better to get the 512GB option at least because the phones don't come with expandable memory, and you will have to invest in cloud storage sooner or later with the amount of space the high-resolution media that your phone will capture.

Conclusion

The latter is the more powerful option between the Samsung Galaxy S23+ and the S23 Ultra. However, the extra 200 dollars (or more) are worth investing only if you want the S-Pen support or are planning to use the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra camera extensively.

The S23+ has a more compact design, and the rounded corners give it a more elegant feel, so if you are okay with the slightly smaller screen size, this is the phone you should get.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

