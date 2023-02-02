How to preorder Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

The new flagship device, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, has finally arrived. The company's Galaxy Unpacked event on February 1 revealed details about the new premium smartphone and its close relatives, the Galaxy S23 and S23+. The event also showcased the Galaxy Book Ultra, a laptop with the RTX 4070 GPU.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is available for pre-order, and you can also avail various exclusive offers if you place your order before the phones go on sale officially on February 17, 2023. These offers include free storage upgrades and free credits.

You can avail several benefits if you pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Samsung's new flagship phone is available for pre-order through the official Samsung shop, alongside Amazon and Best Buy. While some offers remain available across the board, others will be exclusive to the platform you choose to buy the device from.

Without any offers, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra starts at $1199.99. Note that this is the price for the base variant, and the price only keeps rising with more storage and RAM support that you keep adding to your phone. The pre-order phase lasts until February 16, 2023, after which the smartphone will go on sale.

You can pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra from Samsung Direct (website)

The pre-order option for the Galaxy S23 Ultra is available on the official Samsung Store (samsung.com). You have to click on the pre-order button.

There are some exciting offers for those willing to pre-order the new flagship phone. Here's a list of the offers you can get if you choose to pre-order the Galaxy S23 Ultra from the Samsung Store:

Free Storage Upgrade: If your pre-order, then you will get the 512GB model of the S23 Ultra for the price of the 256GB model. Upto $500 instant Trade-in credit: If you can exchange your old phone, you can get free credits, which you can use to discount the price of your current purchase. The more recent and advanced your old phone, the more trade-in credit you will get. Carrier Offers: Carriers like Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T are giving a much higher trade-in value than Samsung, but the only catch is that you are locked into these services. If you are okay with that, you can get discounts of upto $1000.

If you order from the Samsung website, you can access exclusive colors like Graphite, Sky Blue, Lime, and Red. You will also get Samsung credit of $100, which you can use for later purchases from the website.

You can pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra from Best Buy.

The same offers are available on Best Buy as well. You will get free storage upgrades and the above carrier-based deals on preordering the new premium smartphone on the website. Instead of Samsung credit, you will get a $100 Best Buy gift card.

You can pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra from Amazon

Amazon, like Samsung Direct and Best Buy, offers free storage upgrades for the Galaxy S23 Ultra if you get the Unlocked versions. You also get a $100 Amazon gift card with the purchase. No trade-in options are currently available if you pre-order from Amazon.

The pre-order offers on the Samsung Direct website are the best among all the offers listed here. This is true for the Galaxy S23 and S23+ as well. You will only be able to pre-order Samsung's latest flagship, irrespective of the platform, until February 16, 2023.

