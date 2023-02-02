Samsung Galaxy S23 announced in Galaxy Unpacked event: Price, specifications, and more

Samsung has officially unveiled the Galaxy S23 series of phones at the Galaxy Unpacked Event live. The base version of the newest member of the S23 series, the Galaxy S23, is generating a lot of interest in the smartphone community. Despite being the smallest member of the S23 family, the Galaxy S23 is certainly not the weakest.

Heading into the second month of 2023, the new Galaxy phones look set to take the fight to other competing flagship models. Here's everything that has been confirmed about the S23 so far by Samsung.

Confirmed details of Galaxy S23

Specifications

Display 6.1 inch adaptive refresh rate 48-120 Hz Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Storage UFS 4.0 128 GB to 256 GB Battery 3900 mAh with 25 W charging Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 OS One UI 5 based on Android 13

The Galaxy S23 features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC from Qualcomm. After the misfire of the 8 Gen 1 due to its thermal throttling issues, Qualcomm have managed to make a highly efficient and incredibly powerful chipset for the 8 Gen 2.

Additionally, the device comes with 128 and 256 GB storage options. Furthermore, the screen size has been confirmed at 6.1 inches with an adaptive refresh rate ranging from 48 Hz to a maximum of 120 Hz.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 has been confirmed to have a peak brightness of 1750 nits, which impresses even under the brightest summer sun.

Samsung has equipped a 50 MP wide shooter, a 12 MP ultra-wide shooter, and a 10 MP telephoto shooter at the back. It features a 12 MP selfie camera at the front. The S23 will also get 3x optical zoom and 10x digital zoom.

The device is protected by armored Aluminum in the frame and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for the screen. To keep it safe from the elements, the S23 will have an IP 68 rating.

As for the battery, the phone is equipped with a 3900 mAh battery, which, when used in unison with an adaptive refresh rate and an efficient SoC, should provide decent endurance throughout the day.

Pricing and availability

The official pricing of the S23 has been confirmed at $799, which is remarkably good considering its upgrades this year. Thus, any fear of the device touching somewhere close to $1000 has been allayed.

Regarding availability, the phone will be launched soon in several markets simultaneously, possibly before the end of February. This would be in line with Samsung's past trends.

The S23 should be a great device for Samsung and smartphone users. With the eventual One UI 6, the device will improve and add to its functionality over time.

