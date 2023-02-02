Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra announced in Unpacked event: Price, specs, performance, and more

On February 1, 2023, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra was revealed during the company's Galaxy Unpacked event. The device was introduced alongside its close relatives, the Galaxy S23 and S23+. Samsung's Galaxy Book Ultra, which features the RTX 4070 GPU, was also revealed at the event.

With the company going public with S23 Ultra's details, this article will give you all the information that is currently available about the smartphone.

Everything you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Before diving deep into what the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra can and cannot do, take a look at its specifications:

Display: 6.8" QHD+ AMOLED 2X display, 120Hz refresh rate, Gorilla Glass Victus 2

6.8" QHD+ AMOLED 2X display, 120Hz refresh rate, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Processor: Qualcomm SM8550-AC Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (4 nm)

Qualcomm SM8550-AC Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (4 nm) RAM: LPDDR5X, UFS 4.0

LPDDR5X, UFS 4.0 OS: Android 13 One UI 5.1

Android 13 One UI 5.1 Battery: 5000mAh battery with 45W super-fast charging

5000mAh battery with 45W super-fast charging Memory options: 256GB with 8GB RAM, 256GB with 12GB RAM, 512GB with 12GB RAM, 1TB with 12GB RAM

256GB with 8GB RAM, 256GB with 12GB RAM, 512GB with 12GB RAM, 1TB with 12GB RAM Back Camera: 200MP HP2+12MP+10MP+10MP

200MP HP2+12MP+10MP+10MP Front Camera: 12MP front

12MP front Network: 5G WiFi 6E

5G WiFi 6E Bluetooth: BT5.3

BT5.3 Water Resistance: IP68

IP68 Audio: Dual stereo speakers

Dual stereo speakers Size: 8.9mm thick

8.9mm thick Height: 163.4mm

163.4mm Width: 78.1mm

78.1mm Weight: 233 grams

233 grams Colors: Phantom black, Green, Cream, Lavender

Phantom black, Green, Cream, Lavender Price: $1,199.99

The phone comes in three different storage options: 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB, with the 256GB one offering both 8GB and 12GB RAM variants. The device's price starts at $1199.99, and it will most likely be released in the second half of February. It is available for preorders right now.

How does the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra perform?

The device features the latest and best processor from Qualcomm and will run on an overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. While the exact numbers associated with this processor are not known, it is definitely the best among its contemporaries.

The new smartphone is a great choice for gamers, as it will give them all the hardware and software support they need. This device will offer such a smooth experience that you should be able to switch between apps with ease while playing a processor-intensive game.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra has a battery of 5000 mAh, similar to its previous-year counterpart. It also comes with super-fast charging, which takes the charge to 65 percent in just 30 minutes, thanks to Samsung's 45W adapter. Whether you watch videos on your phone or play games, the device will keep you engaged and entertained for hours. It's worth noting at this point that the charging adapter will not be included among the in-box items.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra display uses Dynamic AMOLED 2X technology to deliver clear and colorful details, regardless of the brightness level. The viewing experience on the smartphone is great, courtesy of the consistent 120Hz refresh rate it offers, which both smoothens animations and saves battery.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra's cameras are its highlight

The primary appeal of the new Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is its cameras. Samsung's flagship phone will feature a five-module camera design where the primary shooter will be able to take 200-megapixel photos, letting you capture the tiniest details in the frame no matter how far away they are.

Samsung's Pixel Binning technology is making a comeback with the S23. On the new phone, it merges four pixels captured at a "higher" resolution and offers an image that is more dynamic and detailed.

The device also features Nightography, which makes sure you take crisp photos and videos regardless of the lighting conditions. The phone also has the Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup's most advanced sensor and the fastest processor to reduce noise in low-light situations.

The Astro Hyperlapse is a special feature of the new flagship smartphone. It makes the starry sky look like a work of art. You can use the feature to capture time-lapses with proper clarity and brightness.

The primary camera is designed to shoot videos in 8K at 30 frames per second. That said, the phone can capture 4K videos at 60 FPS with its rear as well as front shooters. Even the super HDR feature is available on all the cameras.

The new smartphone is a fair upgrade over last year's version, although it doesn't look very different. While the device's exact release date has not been declared yet, you can preorder it from the official Samsung website.

