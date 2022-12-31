New Dell Alienware monitor features insane 500Hz refresh rate, even RTX 4090 might not be able to keep up

Dell Alienware, the technology company’s gaming sub-brand, recently announced a 500 Hz gaming monitor that will debut at CES 2023. In the past, the company has launched several 360 Hz displays, but a 500 Hz option truly takes things to a whole new level.

The leaker shared photos of the alleged 500 Hz display that came with a resolution of 1920x1080. Featuring an IPS display, this monitor will officially be unveiled at CES 2023, which is set to begin on January 5, 2023.

Although Alienware is yet to officially confirm any of this news, the information comes directly from a reputed leaker with the username Chi11eddog. Thus, in all possibilities, this high-end display will be hitting shelves soon.

More information on Dell Alienware’s upcoming 500 Hz gaming monitor

According to the leaker, the upcoming 500 Hz monitor carries the model number AW2524H. This top-tier display is expected to feature a 25-inch diagonal flat IPS panel, as Alienware generally includes a "D" in the model name for curved displays.

Supposedly, the gaming monitor will be launched in early 2023 and is likely to be Dell Alienware's esports flagship option until 2024, as the model name suggests.

In addition to the specs for the AW2524H, the leaker also shared renders of the upcoming display panel. Carrying the company's typical design language, the monitor looks stylish with the Alienware logo and the '25' inscriptions which are lit up with the help of LEDs, which is an additional confirmation of the panel's size.

Dell Alienware has not pioneered 500 Hz displays

Although the Alienware AW2524H is the very first 500 Hz panel from Alienware, it's worth noting that this isn't the first monitor in the market to pack such high refresh rates. Previously, ASUS ROG Strix had introduced a 500 Hz monitor at Computex 2022. The monitor supported G-Sync technology on a 24-inch 1080p esports TN panel, which unfortunately did not provide the best-in-class viewing experience.

The Alienware monitor is clearly a step up from the ASUS option with its 500 Hz offering as it comes with an IPS display and high quality components for an optimal gaming experience.

What hardware would one need to fully utillize a 500 Hz gaming monitor?

Whether any modern video cards would be able to fully utilize the 500 Hz refresh rates of these monitors is fairly questionable. Even on an RTX 4090, very few competitive titles can run at 500 FPS or higher. Presently, the only game that's capable of hitting such numbers is Valve's Counter Strike: Global Offensive.

With low-end cards achieving even lower framerates, the latest high refresh rate panels are a bad investment, to say the very least. For most casual competitive gamers, or those who are just starting out with esports, the new 500 Hz monitor from Dell Alienware would not be a good choice.

The gaming monitor is geared towards hardcore professional players who require near-zero latency and maximum responsiveness. Furthermore, Dell Alienware's 360Hz AW2523HF monitor already costs over $400, with the upcoming 500 Hz monitor likely to be even costlier.

For the majority of gamers on a budget, getting a higher resolution but lower refresh rate panel will give them a richer experience. Although the upcoming 500 Hz display from Dell Alienware is certainly a step forward in display panel technology, it will take time for computing power to improve, eventually making these monitors the new normal.

