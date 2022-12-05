Intel is reportedly lining up multiple 13th gen chips for CES 2023 release

Based on reliable rumors, Intel is preparing to unveil multiple 13th gen Raptor Lake chips at the upcoming CES 2023. Alongside more Team Blue CPUs, more Ryzen 7000 processors, RX 7000 series, and RTX 40 series graphics cards are also expected to debut at this event.

Interestingly, Intel seems to have an exceptionally large arsenal of Q1 2023 launches. The list includes mobile, desktop, and server-grade Xeon chips. Alongside processors, the company is also expected to introduce its H770 and B760 motherboard platforms that are targeted at mid-range users.

TLC @leaf_hobby Raptor Lake-H/HX

発表発売 2023/1/3 6:00



Raptor Lake-P

発表 2023/1/3 6:00

発売 2023/1/29 6:00



Raptor Lake-U

発表 2023/1/3 6:00

発売 2023/3/1-3/15



Alder Lake-N

Recently, a Twitter user by the name of @leaf_hobby unveiled the exact date and timing of all Intel launches at CES 2023.

Recently, a Twitter user by the name of @leaf_hobby unveiled the exact date and timing of all Intel launches at CES 2023. This article will take a closer look at everything that the company plans to unveil.

More details on all Intel 13th gen Raptor Lake launches in CES 2023

The upcoming chips are supposed to include a 6 GHz Core i9 13900KS processor.

Intel will launch the Raptor Lake H and HX lineups of mobile chips, the Raptor Lake-P lineup of low-power 13th gen desktop processors, and more at the upcoming event:

Consumer-grade processor launches

1) Raptor Lake H/HX mobile processors

Announcement/release: January 3, 2023, at 6:00

2) Raptor Lake-P low-power desktop processors

Announcement: January 3, 2023, at 6:00

Release: January 29, 2023, at 6:00

3) Raptor Lake-S non-K desktop processors

Announcement: January 3, 2023, at 6:00

4) Alder Lake-N entry-level desktop processors

Announcement: January 3, 2023, at 6:00

5) H770 and B760 platforms for mid-range motherboards

Announcement/release: January 3, 2023, at 6:00

6) 13th gen workstation-grade processors

Announcement/release: January 3, 2023, at 6:00

Data center-grade processor launches

1) 4th Gen Xeon Scalable data center processors

Presentation: January 10, 2023

Release: January 2023

High-end desktop (HEDT) processor launches

1) Xeon W-3400

Presentation: February 12 to 18, 2023

Release: April 2023

2) Xeon W-2400

Presentation: February 12 to 18, 2023

Release: March 2023

Thus, it's evident that Team Blue will be introducing numerous 13th-Gen Raptor Lake-based chips at the upcoming CES 2023 event, which is scheduled to be an offline event in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Leaks surrounding all of these releases have been circulating on the internet for quite some time, with benchmarks for the Intel Core i5 13500 being spotted on the Chinese social media platform Bilibili.

The upcoming chips are supposed to include a 6 GHz Core i9 13900KS that was showcased back in September 2022. Pat Gelsinger, the blue side's CEO, promised fans that the CPU will be launched in Q1 2023 to replace the 13900K as the highest-performing processor.

Unfortunately, there's no official news surrounding its introduction at CES 2023. Hence, enthusiasts might have to wait slightly longer for the arrival of this chip. Intel will also introduce the first 'N' lineup of chips without the Celeron and Pentium branding with the Alder Lake-N chips this CES.

TLC @leaf_hobby Xeon Max 9480 56C 1.9-3.5 350W

Xeon Max 9470 52C 2-3.5 350W

Xeon Max 9468 48C 2.1-3.5 350W



Alongside these consumer-grade launches, the company will also introduce its Sapphite Rapids Max and HEDT processors throughout Q1 2023 and early Q2. The Xeon Max CPUs are scheduled to be unveiled in February with an official launch in the coming weeks. Based on this information, fans may likely be looking at a fairly busy processor launch schedule.

