Recently, a content creator leaked benchmarks of the upcoming Intel Core i5 13500 Raptor Lake chip on the Chinese social media platform, Bilibili. The processor has shown promising results, performing over 50% faster than its last-gen counterpart, the Core i5 12500.

The leaker goes by the username "Crooked Doddy" (translated from Google Translate) on the platform. He showcased an engineering sample of the upcoming Raptor Lake chip and shared certain Cinebench R23 and CPU-Z benchmarks of the processor.

According to the video, the new Raptor Lake-based CPU boasts a whopping 50+% gain over the Core i5 12500, making it a very competitive offering for budget users.

The Core i5 13500 might be the next best value-for-money processor in the Raptor Lake lineup

The Alder Lake-based Core i5 12500 chip (Image via Amazon)

When pitched against the last-gen Core i5 12400 chip, which was praised for its insane value-for-money aspect, the Core i5 13500 packs eight more efficient 'E' cores, which adds more computing power to this processor.

It's worth noting that the last-gen Core i5 12500 and the 12400 did not have any efficient cores. When the 13500 is compared to the Core i5 12600K, the 13500 pulls ahead with two more E cores.

The 13500 will pack 6 performance 'P' cores and eight efficient 'E' cores, as mentioned earlier. Its core layout is similar to the more powerful Core i5 13600K, making this upcoming chip a massive upgrade from its last gen counterparts.

The engineering sample showcased by Crooked Doddy had a single-core boost clock of 4.8 GHz to 4.9 GHz, with the all-core boost frequency being 4.4 GHz. The single efficiency core was boosted to 3.4 GHz, with all of them peaking at 3.3 GHz.

Single-core performance results

In the single-core performance results, the Core i5 13500 is only marginally faster than its last-gen counterpart, the 12500. Intel's upcoming chip scored 1,901 points in Cinebench R23's single-core test. In comparison, the 12500 hits around 1,730 points on the same benchmark.

Looking at these numbers, the new chip is around 9% faster, which is significant considering that the Raptor Lake chips are a refinement of the technologies introduced with the Intel 7-based Alder Lake processors.

Multi-core performance results

Coming to the multi-core benchmark results showcased by him, the Core i5 13500 hits a score of 19,891 points in the Cinebench R23 multi-core benchmark.

In comparison, the Core i5 12400 scored just 12,468 on the same test. The Core i5 12500 was marginally faster than the 12400, scoring 12,678 points in the multi-core benchmark. This marks a remarkable 56% gain in multi-core performance, thanks to the added E cores.

Crooked Doddy also shared CPU-Z benchmark results in his video. The Core i5 13500 scored a whopping 8,222 points in this test. The last-gen counterpart of this CPU, the Core i5 12500, only managed to hit around 5,108 points. This makes the upcoming CPU about 61% faster on average.

The Core i5 12400 scored an average of 4,988 points on this test and the 12600K hit 5,556 points. The 13500 even beat the much costlier AMD Ryzen 5 7600X, which only scored 6,146 points in this benchmark.

It's worth noting that these results were derived from a pre-production engineering sample of the CPU. The retail version may likely ship with higher clock speeds that will allow the Core i5 13500 to perform even better.

With a significant jump in core count, the Core i5 13500 seems like a great performer. However, we still have to figure out how these specs and single-core and multi-core performance scores translate to gaming performance.

