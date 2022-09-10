AMD Ryzen 5 7600X operating details leaked: How does the mid-range offering compare to Intel's Core?

More details on the Ryzen 5 7600X, including exact power draws, maximum operating temperature, and boost frequencies, surfaced on the internet before Zen 4 CPUs hit the market later this month. The chip showcases promising performance levels when underclocked.

When AMD revealed their Ryzen 7000 lineup last month, the community was worried about the increased power draw consumption of the chips, including the budget Ryzen 5 offering. Recent leaks also showcase that the chip can be limited to less than 5 GHz boost clocks to reduce its power consumption below the three-digit mark.

The Ryzen 5 7600X loses minimal performance when underclocked to less than 5 GHz

Up to 56% faster than the Ryzen 5 5600X AMD Ryzen 5 7600XUp to 56% faster than the Ryzen 5 5600X https://t.co/5MeEFhMgxH

Recent leaked benchmarks showcased the 105W 7600X loses minimal performance when limited to lower clock speeds. The benchmarks, which were originally spotted on Videocardz, include Cinebench R23 performance metrics for the six core processors with Core Performance Boost (CPB) enabled and disabled.

Current-gen Ryzen processors already come with CPB. Thus, it is no surprise that AMD will bundle Zen 4 chips with the same. CPB works by disabling the clock speed-boosting algorithm on Ryzen processors. Thus, the chip does not ever hit the targeted boost frequencies. This results in a lower power draw and higher frequency.

However, disabling CPB also results in lower performance metrics as the chip gets limited. Surprisingly, the Ryzen 5 7600X only looses around 12% of its performance. This loss comes at a massive gain in power and thermal efficiency.

The 7600X consumed only 60.2 watts with CPB disabled and maintained a temperature of around 56°C. The CPU was clocked at around 4.7 GHz. In contrast, enabling the boosting algorithm pushes the chip to consume 110.2 watts and pushes the temperatures past 92°C on a 240 or 280mm AIO cooler. The clock speeds were around 5.45 GHz.

This benchmark also hints that the Ryzen 5 7600X might have a maximum clock speed of 5.45 GHz out of the box and could scale to 92°C before throttling.

How does the Ryzen 5 7600X compare to the Intel Core i5 12600K?

A Zen 4 chip installed on an X670 board (Image via AMD)

According to the leaked benchmarks, the Ryzen 5 7600X is only slightly behind the current-gen performance-focused entry from Team Blue in terms of single-core performance. the Core i5 12600K. The benchmarks were recorded on an X670E motherboard and the processor was cooled by a 240 or 280mm AIO cooler.

While the 12600K can hit 1,975 points in the Cinebench R23 test, the 7600X hit 1,920 points with CPB enabled. Disabling CPB pushes the score down to 1,681 points.

In terms of multi-core performance, we see the Core i5 12600K pull ahead of the Ryzen 5 7600X by a solid margin. The former manages to score 17,881 points on the Cinebench R23 benchmark while the latter is only capable of 14,768 points with CPB enabled. Disabling CPB only resulted in a minimal performance difference as the score fell to 13,003.

The upcoming Ryzen 7000 series chips will comparatively be a hot running platform. These chips will need serious cooling to maintain optimum temperatures. Intel seems to have an upper hand in both thermal efficiency and performance metrics.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaked data. Facts and opinions might change after the products launch.

