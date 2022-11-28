Multiple products have received massive discounts during the ongoing Cyber Monday and Black Friday sales. Gamers can save a lot of money by keeping an eye out for the best deals.

The Intel Core i5 12400 and 12400F processors are currently being sold at throwaway prices. In the Intel Core 12th gen Alder Lake lineup, the 12400 and the 12400F are considered to be the two chips that offer the most value for money, and the current deals make them even better choices.

The Ryzen 5 7600X and the Ryzen 9 7950X were previously spotted at all-time low prices as well. However, AMD is yet to launch chips that directly compete with the Core i5 12400.

A guide to securing the best deals on the Core i5 12400 and 12400F this Cyber Monday

The Intel Core i5 12400 has an MSRP of $237.50. However, during the ongoing Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales on Newegg, users can pick up the CPU for just $182.99, a significant drop from the MSRP.

The chip is also available on Amazon, albeit for a higher $206 price tag. However, the retailer has some interesting bundle offers with EVGA power supplies and Gigabyte motherboards, so buyers can potentially save more if they opt for one of these combos.

In Newegg's ongoing Cyber Monday sale, the Core i5 12400F has been discounted by a modest 7%. The chip has an MSRP of $179.99, but it can currently be picked up for just $166.99.

More info on the Intel Core i5 12400 and the 12400F

The Intel Core i5 12400 and the 12400F pack six cores and twelve threads. These chips might be one of the best options for entry-level and mid-range gaming.

They offer significant improvements in single-core and multi-core performance metrics over the last-generation Intel Core 11th-generation Rocket Lake series equivalent, the Core i5 11400. This improvement is largely due to the superior 12th gen Alder Lake architecture.

The i5 Core 12400 is one of the best options for budget gaming, and is clearly better than the AMD equivalent, the Ryzen 5 5600. Thus, at $200, the Core i5 12400 is a choice like no other. However, Intel is expected to launch a Raptor Lake-based Core i5 13400 sometime soon.

Other notable deals on Intel's 12th gen Alder Lake processors this Cyber Monday

Other Intel 12th gen Alder Lake chips currently on sale include the Core i5 12600K and the 12600KF. These processors are significantly faster than the 12400. Because they are K series SKUs, they can also be overclocked to achieve higher performance.

The i5 12600K has an MSRP of $318. However, during Amazon's ongoing Cyber Monday sale, it has been discounted to just $237.98.

Amazon has also discounted the Core i5 12600KF by a massive margin. While it has an MSRP of $290, users can pick it up for just $193.30 this Cyber Monday.

The Core i7 12700, a 12-core high-performance processor, is down to $328 from its $380 MSRP on Amazon.

However, the best deal on the retail site is for the Core i9 12900KF. This high-end chip is currently available for just $429.99. It is worth noting that the processor was launched for a hefty $620.

Alongside Intel's Alder Lake, multiple Rocket Lake and AMD Ryzen 5000 and 7000 series chips have been discounted as well. The Ryzen 5 5600 is selling for just $118, and the Ryzen 7 5700G was spotted on Amazon for $178. If you're looking to upgrade your PC, this sale might be the best time to pick up one of the latest and greatest CPUs.

