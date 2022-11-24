The AMD Ryzen 9 7950X was recently discounted to $600 for the ongoing early Black Friday sale. Based on recent listings, the chip has been further discounted to an unbelievable price.

The Ryzen 7000 chips were initially scoffed at for being too expensive. Besides the processors themselves, AM5 motherboards and DDR 5 memory cost more than other options in the market.

Thus, users looking to build a cost-effective gaming rig were generally recommended to steer clear of the Zen 4 chips. However, considering the sale prices of these chips right now, gamers should review their spec list.

A guide to securing the best price on the Ryzen 9 7950X this Black Friday

The best prices for the flagship Ryzen CPU are currently available on Newegg. The sixteen-core CPU has been listed for just $574 on the website.

For a limited time, users can use the promo code 'BFFDAY246' to get an additional $20 off. This brings the price of the chip down to $554. This is the cheapest the processor has ever been sold for.

Users should hurry up and secure this shiny new chip before the Black Friday deal is over. However, it is worth noting that the Newegg listing is for a back-ordered lot. This means that the website will not ship the CPU unless the inventory is confirmed. Buyers will not be charged until the inventory arrives.

Reports from a few weeks back suggested that AMD CPUs faced demand issues due to their prices. AMD subsequently had to slow down the production of the chips to prevent losses.

Should gamers buy the Ryzen 9 7950X?

The Ryzen 9 7950X is one of the most powerful chips available today. It packs sixteen cores and 32 threads. The processor has a combined L2+L3 cache of 80 MB. It is based on TSMC's 5nm FinFET manufacturing node and has a total board power (TBP) of 170 W.

The processor has a base clock of 4.5 GHz, and like most other Ryzen 7000 chips, it can boost up to 5.7 GHz.

While the 7950X has been praised for its exceptional single-core and multi-core performance metrics, the $700 price tag on the GPU has been criticized. The Core i9 13900K from Intel outperformed the Ryzen flagship while costing almost $80 less.

However, the current price reductions have fixed this issue for AMD. Currently, the 7950X is cheaper than the 13900K. While the Intel flagship costs $619, the highest-end Ryzen 9 is priced at $554.

Thus, gamers can vouch for the 7950X this Black Friday. It is one of the best-performing chips money can buy.

Other notable processor deals

Alongside the Ryzen 9 7950X, other Zen 4 chips have also been discounted. The Ryzen 5 7600X is currently selling for $248 instead of its $300 MSRP.

MSRP Sale Price Retailer Ryzen 5 7600X $299.99 $248.99 Amazon Ryzen 7 7700X $399.99 $349.99 eBay Ryzen 9 7900X $549.99 $464.99 eBay Ryzen 9 7950X $699.99 $573.00 eBay

Similarly, the Ryzen 7 7700X has been discounted by $50 to $350. Gamers can also save $85 on the Ryzen 9 7900X as the chip is now down to $465 on eBay.

The ongoing Black Friday sale is one of the best times to save a ton of money on the latest tech purchases. Gamers should secure these deals before they are gone forever.

