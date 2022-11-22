The AMD Ryzen 5 7600X has been massively discounted this Black Friday. This mid-range performance-focused chip traditionally sells for $300. It performs better in video games than the last-gen Intel flagship, the Core i9 12900K.

Thus, it is no wonder that the 7600X is a sought-after chip in the gaming community. Gamers looking to save some money on their next PC build can pick up the chip today.

Enthusiasts hated the steep prices of the AMD Ryzen 7000 chips back when they debuted in September. Every component, from DDR 5 memory to motherboards and processors, has been discounted this Black Friday. So this is a great time to steer clear of the high pricing of these chips and acquire them now.

A guide to securing the Black Friday deal on the AMD Ryzen 5 7600X

The Ryzen 5 7600X is based on the latest architecture from Team Red, Zen 4. This ensures unmatched single-core performance marks. It packs six cores and twelve threads.

Like any other Ryzen 7000 chip, this mid-range offering has high clock speeds. Its base clock is 4.7 GHz and can boost up to 5.3 GHz.

The chip packs 38 MB of L2+L3 combined cache. It has a rated power draw of up to 105 W, making it the most power-hungry Ryzen 5 chip ever. The processor is based on the latest AM5 socket and supports DDR 5 memory of up to 5200 MT/s.

Unlike most other Ryzen chips, the 7600X is unlocked. Thus, users can overclock it to achieve higher performance metrics than they can deliver. The chip can be used in a high-performance mid-range PC build when coupled with a $130 B650 motherboard and a suitable GPU.

The 7600X looks very promising on paper. It is a solid mid-range CPU and can handle any workload with ease.

Following its standard pricing scheme, AMD launched the chip at a hefty price tag of $299.99 back in September. This has scared away much of the gaming community looking to build a sub-$1,000 gaming rig.

However, Black Friday might ease things as the chip is available for just $248.99, marking a substantial 17% discount. Users can spot the deal on Amazon, one of the largest online retailers in North America. Users can also qualify for free tech support by purchasing this chip.

Amazon also offers no-cost EMIs to users. Those unwilling to pay $248.99 upfront can opt for a three-month EMI with Affirm, which will pay $83 per month.

Other notable processor deals this Black Friday

Alongside the Ryzen 5 7600X, other chips have also been discounted in the ongoing sale. Last week, the Ryzen 7 7700X was spotted for $349 on eBay.

eBay is hosting sales of high-end Ryzen 7000-series chips. The Ryzen 9 7900X has been listed for $464 on the website instead of its rather hefty $549 price tag. The 7950X has been massively discounted to $573.

MSRP Sale Price Retailer Ryzen 5 7600X $299.99 $248.99 Amazon Ryzen 7 7700X $399.99 $349.99 eBay Ryzen 9 7900X $549.99 $464.99 eBay Ryzen 9 7950X $699.99 $573.00 eBay

The ongoing price of the Ryzen 7000 lineup has boosted its value aspect. Users can opt to use these chips to build a future-proof system.

