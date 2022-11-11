It is raining deals this Black Friday, with AMD's latest Ryzen 7000 CPUs being massively discounted just a month after their launch. This makes this sale one of the best times to save some bucks on tech purchases.

For several gamers, AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs cost way too much. Thus, they were left with no other option but to opt for older chips on the market. But, since the CPUs have been discounted by up to $100, many users might consider picking them up.

However, it is worth noting that the deals are available for a limited time. Thus, gamers should hurry up and secure the purchase as soon as possible.

A guide to securing Ryzen 7000 CPUs for the best price this Black Friday

Deals on the latest Ryzen chips are available on eBay. However, they are brand new, sealed products covered under brand warranty. Thus, gamers need not worry. While most listings on the website scalp the processors by large margins, some have listed the products at eye-watering prices.

Three of the four Ryzen 7000 processors have been discounted. The list includes the flagship Ryzen 9 7950X, the Ryzen 9 7900X, and the high-end Ryzen 7 7700X. No deal for the performance-focused Ryzen 5 7600X was spotted.

The flagship Ryzen 9 7950X has been discounted by a huge margin. This chip comes with 16 cores and 32 threads. With a jaw-dropping 5.7 GHz boost clock, the chip packs some serious heat under its IHS (Integrated Heat Spreader). While this chip was introduced for a hefty $700 price tag, users can pick it up for just $600 on eBay this Black Friday.

The Ryzen 9 7900X packs 12 cores and 24 threads. It is almost as fast as the Core i7 13700K. The processor boosts to a massive 5.6 GHz. However, its initial price is $549, which makes it too expensive for many users. But the chip can be picked up for $464 on eBay.

The Ryzen 7 7700X has not been discounted as much as the other two processors on this list. This chip packs 8 cores and 16 threads. It also has a high boost clock of 5.4 GHz. However, reviewers found that the 7700X is insanely fast for its on-paper specs and comparative price point. The processor can easily dethrone its faster sibling, the 7900X, in several gaming workloads.

While the Ryzen 7 7700X was initially launched for a price tag of $399, it can be picked up for $349 on eBay this Black Friday.

This Black Friday sale has also discounted several motherboards and DDR 5 memory modules. Thus, gamers looking forward to putting together a high-performance gaming rig this Christmas can consider the AM5-based Ryzen 7000 platform over its cheaper but slower last-gen counterparts and the competition.

With current price reductions, AMD's latest chips offer more performance per dollar. Although Intel still dominates the performance crown, users can save a few bucks by opting for Team Red. This extra cash can be spent on faster graphics cards that will deliver higher in-game framerates. However, gamers should hurry up and secure the Ryzen 7000 deal quickly before it's gone.

