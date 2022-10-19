AMD has decided to slow its production of Ryzen 7000 processors as the company's sales targets have reportedly dwindled. There is a worldwide low demand for Team Red's latest chips, and users do not want to upgrade to the latest platform for several reasons.

The market is currently facing a record post-pandemic recession after two years of-long inflation. Thus, more and more gamers are leaning towards more value-for-money offerings instead of opting for the latest and greatest options. To add to this, the PC market is also on a substantial decline, as low PC hardware sales have been reported since the beginning of 2022.

The Zen 4-based Ryzen chips offer significant uplifts in single-core and multi-core performance. The Ryzen 7000 chip currently ranks among the best options to choose from. However, a few other factors are preventing mass sales in this generation.

Why are AMD's target sales numbers for Ryzen 7000 falling?

Paradox Customs @Brparadox I promised everyone I’d add the Ryzen 7000 series CPUs to the website once we got our first bulk shipment… A promise is a promise I promised everyone I’d add the Ryzen 7000 series CPUs to the website once we got our first bulk shipment… A promise is a promise 👀 https://t.co/6MSjpZWdgb

The AMD Ryzen 7000 processors pack excellent performance levels, and users who opt for these chips will not be disappointed. However, the processor missed a few key points that prevented it from becoming an option for the masses.

The main reason for the sloppy sales is the expensive motherboards. The Ryzen 7000 lineup hit the market on September 27. At the time, only the high-end X670 and X670 Extreme motherboards were available for purchase. Recently, on October 4, the B650 motherboards were introduced.

The cheapest Ryzen 7000 motherboards start from over $200. Users can get a quality B660 motherboard that can easily handle high-end chips for the same amount of money.

The competition also has a far more comprehensive motherboard catalog to choose from. AMD Ryzen 7000 lacks the option as it is relatively recent.

PC Perspective @pcper AMD Ryzen 7000 embargo lifted this morning, and we have the R5 7600X and R7 7700X. Remaining SKUs are out for delivery *today*. Thus, our review is still in progress. Felt it best not to release now sans Ryzen 9, with charts that would feature Intel's fastest CPUs. AMD Ryzen 7000 embargo lifted this morning, and we have the R5 7600X and R7 7700X. Remaining SKUs are out for delivery *today*. Thus, our review is still in progress. Felt it best not to release now sans Ryzen 9, with charts that would feature Intel's fastest CPUs. https://t.co/14Yfdbi6ip

To add to this, the Ryzen 7000 lineup is only DDR 5, although DDR 5 is the future. However, steep pricing and almost negligible returns in modern video games make them a bad choice as of October 2022. Users still have to pay almost twice that of DDR 4 to drive home some of the latest memory modules on the market.

However, DDR 5 pricing is expected to improve over the upcoming quarters. Soon, the next-gen memory modules should be available at DDR 4 prices as the last-gen technology gets gradually phased out. But until DDR 5 memory modules provide a solid value proposition over the last gen, most gamers will not choose them over DDR 4.

A report lining out the low demand for AMD Ryzen processors was published in WCCFTECH. The report also mentions that many gamers are willing to wait a couple more weeks before making their final bets on Intel and AMD.

CapFrameX @CapFrameX I am playing around with the 7950X on AM5. Some RAM tuning, checking the limits...



I have to say, Ryzen 7000 is so disappointing, I have no words. It's even worse than Rocket Lake in terms of memory overclocking capabilities. I am playing around with the 7950X on AM5. Some RAM tuning, checking the limits...I have to say, Ryzen 7000 is so disappointing, I have no words. It's even worse than Rocket Lake in terms of memory overclocking capabilities. https://t.co/yreCJiaRsn

The upcoming 13th gen Raptor Lake processors will bring highly improved single-core and multi-core performance gains over Alder Lake. Team Blue has also revealed competitive pricing for next-gen chips.

Alongside Intel's 13th gen, many enthusiasts are also waiting for the 3D V-cache to refresh to the latest AMD Ryzen lineup. The Ryzen 7 5800X3D proved the technology's potential to improve gaming performance. Thus, several users are holding up their upgrades for a few more months.

