5 best DDR5 RAM to pair with AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs

With AMD confirming DDR5 RAM as the "sweet spot" for the new Ryzen 7000 series processors, choosing the best memory stick to go with the latest CPU is made simpler.

The top picks in this article are separated largely by subtle but important differences in terms of what they offer and how much they cost. To help the reader get the right RAM for their AMD Ryzen 7000 processor, some great options are offered below.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Top DDR 5 RAMs to use with AMD Ryzen 7000 processors

The items in the list have been placed based on their price and performance in an effort to include recommendations as per the specific budget range of each reader building their new AMD 7000 series PC.

The items this article discusses are as follows:

Teamgroup Elite 32 GB (2 x 16 GB) DDR5-4800 MHz ($149.99)

Corsair Vengenace 32 GB (2x16 GB) DDR5-4800 MHz ($157.99)

Teamgroup T-Force Delta RGB 32 GB DDR5-5200 CL40 ($184.99)

G.Skill Trident Z5 RGB 32 GB (2x 16 GB) DDR5-5200 MHz ($199.99)

Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB 32 GB (2 x 16 GB) DDR5-5200 MHz ($199.99)

Note: Given prices have been taken from Amazon listings of the products at the time of writing. They are subject to fluctuation.

5) Teamgroup Elite 32 GB (2x16 GB) DDR5-4, 800 MHz

Teamgroup Elite 32 GB RAM (Image via Amazon)

Price: $149.99

With a maximum clock of 4,800 MHz and a basic design, these Teamgroup Elite memory sticks are budget products. That being said, they still manage to grab a spot on the list of the best barebones DDR5 RAMs because of their excellent price-to-performance ratio. Readers who're building a server AMD-based PC on a budget can definitely go with this entry, while gamers are advised to check out the next pick.

4) Corsair Vengenace 32 GB (2x16 GB) DDR5-4,800 MHz

Price: $157.99

With a small price hike on Teamgroup Elite sticks, Corsair's Vengeance memory brings with it the company's classic stunning overclocking options and reliable performance numbers, especially with AMD CPUs.

No RGB option is available for the Vengeance lineup yet, and this product does not come with any lighting options. That said, if users are willing to overlook that, there's really not much to complain about with regard to this entry, considering the performance that is on offer.

3) Teamgroup T-Force Delta RGB 32 GB DDR5-5,200 CL40

Price: $184.99

Teamgroup T-Force Delta RGB ticks all the boxes when it comes to what one expects of a decent stick of RAM. It offers a premium experience while costing less than the top-tier pairings for AMD CPUs.

This RAM can handle the performance needs of anyone from the average 1080p gamer to intensive users like graphic designers and video editors. The only complaint that one can have about this unit is that it isn't built particularly well or from the best materials.

2) G.Skill Trident Z5 RGB 32 GB (2x16 GB) DDR5-5,200 MHz

Price: $199.99

G Skill's flagship piece, the Trident Z5 screams premium with excellent build quality, RBG lighting, and unmatched overclocking room. Meant for high-end intensive users, the Z5 chip pairs well with the AMD Ryzen 7000 and can handle basically anything that users would throw at it.

1) Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB 32 GB (2x16 GB) DDR5-5,200 MHz

Price: $199.99

Currently, the world's fastest air-cooled production memory, Corsair's Platinum set is as good a partner as the new AMD 7000 series processors can get. Along with insane performance numbers, stunning RGB lighting, and massive space for overclocking, this RAM can also be custom configured via Corsair's iCUE software.

Historically favored by users who are heavy on overclocking, Corsair has ensured that the latest edition of the Dominator Platinum sticks can jump any demanding hurdle it encounters.

Poll : 0 votes