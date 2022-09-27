Is AMD Ryzen 9 7900X worth buying?

The Ryzen 9 7900X, a 12-core 24-threaded offering in the Ryzen 7000 lineup, is the second-best processor in the first wave of Zen 4 and is set to launch tomorrow. Reviews and official media coverage have already started rolling in and users have begun getting a glimpse of what the upcoming chip is capable of.

The 12-core Ryzen 9 has a base clock of 4.7 GHz and can boost up to 5.6 GHz. It has a whopping 170 W TDP and a combined (L2 + L3) cache of 75 MB.

Like other Ryzen 7000 chips, the 7900X is based on the all-new AM5 platform. New motherboards supporting the LGA socket with 1718 pins will also be available starting tomorrow. To begin with, the company will only be launching the high-end X670 and the X670 Extreme motherboards.

The Ryzen 9 7900X will be launched at $549, making it cheaper than the Core i9 12900KS which it is poised to beat. Thus, users may be drawn to AMD's latest 12-core offering. However, a few points should be considered before buying this chip.

Should gamers buy a Ryzen 9 7900X?

Zen 4 pricing at launch (Image via AMD)

The Ryzen 9 7900X is a high-end processor that has a lot to offer in terms of gaming performance. In most modern AAA titles, the 12-core beast beats the much more expensive Core i9 12900K by a 1-3% margin while costing nearly $100 less, making it a great choice for most gamers.

However, users will have to consider Ryzen 7000 as a more expensive platform as opposed to AM4 or Intel Alder Lake.

A viable alternative to the 12-core Ryzen 9 can be the mid-cycle refresh processor from last-gen, the Ryzen 7 5800X3D. The processor is almost as powerful as the 12-core Ryzen 9 but costs less. Users can also pair any decent AM4 motherboard with this chip, and even a quality B450 board will handle the 5800X3D pretty well. Adding to this, the processor supports the much cheaper DDR4 RAM.

Thus, gamers can easily save a lot of money but still enjoy similar performance levels if they opt for the 5800X3D.

Should professionals and content creators buy the 12-core Ryzen 9?

A Ryzen 7000 chip installed on an X670 motherboard (Image via AMD)

Like the flagship Ryzen 9 7950X, the Ryzen 9 7900X has been built for creative professionals to handle CPU intensive workloads that require a lot of horsepower. The processor is packed with unmatched single-core and multi-core performance levels.

In the Cinebench R23 benchmark, the 12-core Ryzen 9 scores 2,033 points in the single-core test. In the multi-core test, the processor registers a score of 29,122 points. This makes it significantly faster than the Core i9 12900KS despite being priced lower.

Rule110 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 🇹🇼 🇵🇸 @Rule1103 Somehow disappointing performance by AMD Zen 4 today.

- Sadly this is tuned like an Intel CPU, would rather save power and get as much low power perf as possible.

- 7600X is okay? But not at those prices.

- 7950X turned out to be a reversal: gamling meh, work stuff good. Somehow disappointing performance by AMD Zen 4 today.- Sadly this is tuned like an Intel CPU, would rather save power and get as much low power perf as possible.- 7600X is okay? But not at those prices.- 7950X turned out to be a reversal: gamling meh, work stuff good. https://t.co/xzUPqMJR90

It is suitable for users planning to use their rigs specifically for rendering and other CPU-intensive workloads. Although it is much slower than the flagship Ryzen 9 7950X, this chip will pull through any heavy workload easily.

Conclusion

The $549 12-core Ryzen 9 has not been built for gamers. This chip is designed for workstation PCs that have an intensive workload to process, and is not recommended for gaming usage.

Andreas Schilling 🇺🇦 @aschilling Much of the data we now see on the Ryzen 7000 series explains why there has only been the Ryzen 7 5800X3D. The 3D V-Cache has such an advantage in gaming that it makes the next generation needless. AMD was and is extremely cautious about how to proceed here – not without reason. Much of the data we now see on the Ryzen 7000 series explains why there has only been the Ryzen 7 5800X3D. The 3D V-Cache has such an advantage in gaming that it makes the next generation needless. AMD was and is extremely cautious about how to proceed here – not without reason. https://t.co/Qxx4d9DAyP

Those who solely intend to play video games on their system can opt for the Ryzen 7 5800X3D and save some cash while enjoying a similar performance. The major performance uplift promised by the 3D V-caching technology showcases the potential of this innovation.

AMD is expected to introduce a 3D V-cached mid-cycle refresh to the Ryzen 7000 lineup as well. Meanwhile, the community is waiting to find out how much performance delta these upcoming chips can bring in.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far