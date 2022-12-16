5 best mid-range Android phones of 2022

There are many kinds of Android smartphones available today, each with its own features and price. Mid-range smartphones offer good features without the hefty price tags of flagship devices. They often come with a decent processor, HD display, and a good camera.

Many mid-range smartphones also have features such as fingerprint scanners and facial recognition. They tend to have a better battery life than most flagship phones.

A lot of mid-range Android smartphones were released this year. This article lists five of the best.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

The Google Pixel 6a, Moto G Stylus, and 3 other great value-for-money Android smartphones of 2022

1) OnePlus Nord 2T 5G

The OnePlus 2T (Image via OnePlus)

The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G is an Android device that is an upgrade to the Nord 2. It features a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90 Hz refresh rate.

The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 processor along with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. It runs on OxygenOS 12.1 and supports Bluetooth 5.2 and 5G, making it great for high-speed connections.

The Nord 2T 5G has a triple camera setup at the rear, consisting of a 50 MP main, 8 MP ultra-wide, and 2 MP depth cameras. It also has a 32 MP front camera.

The smartphone has a 4500 mAh battery and supports a lightning-fast Warp Charge 80W fast charging. Furthermore, it has an in-display fingerprint sensor, an electronic compass, and a USB 2.0 Type-C port.

The Nord 2T 5G can be purchased here.

2) Google Pixel 6a

The Google Pixel 6a is an Android device that has a 6.13-inch display and is equipped with a Google Tensor processor, 6GB RAM, and 128GB storage. It features a dual camera setup consisting of a main 12.2 MP camera and a 12 MP ultrawide lens. On the front, it has an 8 MP camera.

The device runs on Android and comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner and a massive 4410 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

The smartphone features 5G connectivity. It supports Bluetooth 5.2 and has a USB-C 3.1 port.

The Pixel 6a is available here.

3) OnePlus Nord N20 5G

The OnePlus Nord N20 is an Android smartphone with a 6.43-inch AMOLED display. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695, which is a 5G-supported processor and contains 6 GB of RAM for smooth multitasking along with 128 GB of storage.

The smartphone has a triple camera setup on the back, which consists of a 64 MP wide camera, a 2 MP macro camera, and a 2 MP depth camera. It also has a 16 MP selfie camera.

Furthermore, the device has a 4500 mAh battery and supports 33W fast charging. It comes with 5G support for a faster connection and runs on OxygenOS 11.

4) Moto G Stylus

Moto G Stylus (Image via Amazon)

The Moto G Stylus is a mid-range Android device with a 6.8-inch 90 Hz Full HD+ display. It has a MediaTek Helio G88 processor and 6 GB of RAM. It has 128 GB of internal storage and runs on Android 10.

The smartphone comes with a 50 MP rear camera with Quad Pixel technology, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2 MP in-depth camera. It also has a 16MP selfie camera for capturing crystal-clear images.

The Moto G Stylus is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with 10W charging. It also has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner along with a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The device also comes with a built-in stylus pen. The pen is housed in a slot at the bottom of the device. It supports all the basic stylus functions, such as handwriting and drawing.

5) TCL 30XL

The TCL 30 XL (Image via Amazon)

The TCL 30XL is an Android smartphone that runs on Android 12. The device is equipped with a MediaTek Helio A25 processor and 6 GB of RAM for smooth performance. It has a 6.82-inch display with NXTVISION vision technology for more immersive colors.

The smartphone has 64 GB of storage, which can be expanded up to 512 GB using a microSD card. It comes with a fingerprint sensor at the back and face unlock for secure access. It also has a battery capacity of 5000 mAh and supports 18W fast charging.

The 30XL has a Quad camera sensor on the back, a 50 MP main camera, a 5 MP ultra-wide camera, a 2 MP macro camera, and a 2 MP depth camera. It also has a 13 MP front camera for video calling and image capture.

Poll : 0 votes