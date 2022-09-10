5 best DSLR cameras for beginners

If you are new to photography, you may be wondering what the best DSLR cameras are for a beginner. The good news is that there are many great options out there, and you don’t need to spend a lot of money to get a great camera.

The best cameras for beginners are those that offer excellent image quality, easy-to-use features, and a good selection of lenses. With so many options on the market, it can be hard to know where to start.

This article takes a look at five of the best cameras for beginners. It also provides a brief guide on what to look for when purchasing a DSLR camera.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

What a good DSLR camera should have

Before spending your hard-earned money on a camera, you need to be sure that the equipment is of good quality. Some of the most important things to consider are listed below.

1) Sensor size

The size of the sensor and each photosite on it is a crucial factor that determines image quality and exposure flexibility.

The greater the surface area a photosite has, the more light it can collect and data it can store. The dynamic (tonal) range of the generated image increases with the amount of data that is sent to the camera's image processor, improving picture quality.

2) Lenses

The majority of entry-level camera options come with at least one medium-range zoom lens. However, more are now coming with two lenses.

Typically, the extra lens is a telezoom with a focal length range that corresponds to around 70-200mm in a 35mm format. Don't be deterred by remarks about "cheap optics" since twin lens kits offer excellent value.

The key trade-off is the maximum aperture, not real performance, even though the optics are often enclosed in plastic (to reduce weight). Although plastic bodies may not be nearly as durable as metal bodies, they are still robust enough for everyday usage and much lighter to transport and operate.

3) Resolution

The amount of megapixels a camera boasts is the subject of most marketing materials and a lot of media hoopla. However, when purchasing a digital SLR, the megapixel count is mostly irrelevant.

The size at which an image file may be reproduced in "photo" quality should, in principle, depend on how many megapixels it contains. However, if the original shot is properly exposed and edited, you can make excellent A3-sized prints from a 5-megapixel or 6-megapixel DSLR camera.

Additionally, compared to a 6-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor only contains 30% more photosites. This variation won't be noticeable when A3 printouts are viewed at the proper distance.

A3+ size prints, which are well within the capability of all current models, are likely to be preferred by just a small percentage of picture aficionados.

Canon EOS Rebel SL3, Nikon D3500, and 3 other great DSLR cameras for beginners

Compiled below are the five best options for any beginner who is looking to get into the photography scenario.

1) Nikon D5600

In 2015, Nikon unveiled the Nikon D5500, the company's smallest and lightest DSLR to date. It included an articulating touchscreen display and a very good 24-megapixel APS-C sensor.

There were high expectations for the entry-level DSLR, so when Nikon unveiled the D5600, it came with further improvements to the tried and true platform.

The reception, however, turned out to be a bit of a mixed bag. For some, the advent of the Nikon SnapBridge represents a significant advance, but for others, the sharing options are insufficient to warrant an upgrade.

While there may not be many reasons for D5500 owners to upgrade to D5600, D5600 is an excellent option for those wanting to buy their first DSLR.

2) Canon EOS Rebel SL3

The Canon DSLR line appears to be in a phase of technical consolidation rather than innovation.

The new EOS Rebel SL3 (also known as EOS 250D in some markets) falls into this category. Canon is updating the current EOS Rebel SL2 with technology we've already seen on other cameras from the company.

However, beginners won't be concerned with anything other than the price, capabilities, and suitability of this camera. Whatever your opinion of Canon's technical advancement (or lack thereof), the EOS Rebel SL3 / EOS 250D has been deemed to be near-perfect in such a scenario.

3) Nikon D3500

The Nikon D3500 is great for those looking for a low-cost entry point into serious photography. Even though it was released in 2018, the D3400 it replaced didn't receive much of an upgrade.

Beginner cameras don't need to be cutting edge; they only need to be clear, inexpensive, and decent. The D3500 offers just that.

The 24MP sensor at its core is excellent, and the camera can also use a wide variety of Nikon DSLR lenses.

4) Canon Rebel T7 / EOS 2000D

The Canon EOS 2000D is one of the newest DSLR cameras on the market. With an emphasis on giving customers a reasonably priced entry-level alternative, it replaces the Canon EOS 1300D.

This camera is the best option for individuals who are ready to forego certain premium features in return for a lower price.

The EOS 2000D benefits from an updated 24.1MP processor, making the features rather excellent for a DSLR at such a low price.

The DIGIC 4+ processor, which was also utilized by Canon in the 1300D model before it, is becoming older. However, the sensitivity ranges from ISO 100 to 6400 and may be increased to 12800.

5) Canon T8i

The Canon EOS Rebel T8i is a new DSLR that is known as the EOS 850D outside of the US.

Its main highlight is the 4K video, which is a fairly minor upgrade to the three-year-old Canon EOS Rebel T7i / EOS 800D. However, there are several restrictions that hamper the 4K video mode.

The Canon EOS Rebel T8i / EOS 850D seems a little behind the greatest entry-level mirrorless cameras in terms of technology and functionality. However, it's still one of the top DSLR cameras available.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh