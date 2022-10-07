Is YouTube Premium worth considering for 4K resolution?

YouTube offers a paid subscription service called YouTube Premium. For $11.99/month, you get ad-free viewing, background playback on mobile devices, and access to YouTube Originals content. You can also access YouTube Music Premium, which comes under a separate subscription.

So, is Premium worth it? If you're interested in 4K resolution, the answer is yes. With YouTube Premium, you can watch videos in 4K resolution and also get access to a 4K resolution download for offline playback on mobile devices.

As 4K devices become more affordable and accessible to the masses, 4K resolution has begun gaining popularity among the masses. So if you're interested in getting the most out of your YouTube viewing experience, Premium is definitely worth considering.

Is YouTube Premium worth your pretty penny?

In recent years, YouTube has become one of the most popular online video sharing and social media platforms in the world. With over a billion users, the streaming service is the go-to destination for people who want to watch their favorite videos, from clips of their favorite TV shows to cat videos, and everything in between.

One of the key features that YouTube offers is the ability to watch videos in 4K resolution. YouTube Premium is a subscription service that gives users access to 4K content and other features like ad-free viewing and background play.

So, is the premium service worth purchasing solely for its offering of 4K resolution? Let’s take a look at what the subscription brings to the table.

1) Ad-free experience

The majority of people seem to concur that ads in the content are bothersome. Before this, there was no (legal) method to remove adverts on YouTube, thus users had to put up with the ad implosion. However, viewers may now choose a Premium plan and get rid of the obtrusive commercials that appear from time to time.

As soon as you subscribe to the Premium plan, you can enjoy ad-free music and videos on all of your preferred platforms with instant playback at the touch of a button and uninterrupted playtime.

2) Save videos offline

You should upgrade to a YouTube Premium subscription if you have a limited data plan or spend the majority of your time away from a Wi-Fi zone or area with stable mobile connectivity. You can save your videos offline so that you can access them later without an online connection. You can make a playlist of your favorite songs, download them for offline listening, and access them from any location at any time. The safest approach to downloading YouTube videos is with this method.

3) YouTube Music Premium is an added benefit

Access to YouTube Music Premium is also provided with a premium membership. For those unfamiliar, this is Google's music streaming service that superseded Google Play Music in late 2020.

YouTube Music is free, much like Spotify and other music streaming services. You can also download songs for offline listening when subscribed to the premium service, enjoy ad-free access, and listen to music in the background.

Given that YouTube Music Premium alone costs $9.99 per month, it significantly increases the value of YouTube Premium. If you don't currently have a membership to Apple Music, Spotify, or another service of a similar nature, you can take advantage of two different subscriptions.

4) Access to background play

The aforementioned advantages of YouTube Premium apply to all devices you browse YouTube from, considering you have signed in to the app. However, there are a few unique advantages that mobile devices offer.

One is that YouTube Premium enables offline watching of videos on your iPhone or Android phone. If you have a restricted data plan, this is perfect for watching videos on the move. You can also use it to watch videos offline, such as on a plane.

You may also enable background video playback in mobile YouTube applications. Your movie will keep playing even if you move to another app or turn off your screen. This is useful if you frequently watch lengthy YouTube videos, or when the audio is all that matters. Your phone's battery life will be preserved if you turn off the screen. The YouTube Kids app is also ad-free and offers offline access, which will appeal to parents who have young children.

5) Access to YouTube original content

Although original content is available to everyone, irrespective of their subscription tier, there are still benefits to being a YouTube Premium subscriber when it comes to Originals. Subscribers have access to supplementary materials, including director's edits and deleted sequences, in addition to ad-free viewing.

Check out all available content by visiting the YouTube Originals channel. Only subscribers get access to certain videos that are labeled as Premium. However, the level of significance of this depends on your level of interest in what is being offered.

Final thoughts

YouTube Premium is a mixed bag that may only appeal to certain people. If the ads don't bother you and you can go on without 4K content, you don't need Premium. Unless you are interested in checking out the YouTube Originals catalog, Premium isn't worth it. If you don't use YouTube's mobile app all that often, you most likely won't really need all the Premium benefits.

But if you want to get rid of YouTube ads, regularly view 4K content and would like to use YouTube Music Premium regularly, then it is great value for money. Whether you join the service or not, you can still make use of various YouTube tips to get the most out of the service.

The final answer to the question depends on a number of factors, such as your budget, screen size, and content preferences. If you have a large screen and are looking for the best possible video quality, then Premium is definitely worth considering. However, if most of your viewing is on a smaller screen or you are on a tight budget, you may want to stick with the free version of YouTube.

