How to get three free months of YouTube Premium through Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO's upcoming Pokemon GO Fest 2021 is offering players the opportunity to snag three months of YouTube Premium just for enjoying the game.

Though there are some strings attached, the partnership between Google Play and Niantic has provided Pokemon GO players with a free 3-month trial of YouTube Premium, allowing players some solid benefits while on YouTube:

No commercial breaks during video watching.

The ability to watch videos seamlessly, even while using other apps or if the device's screen is turned off.

The ability to download videos and watch them offline at any time.

A huge music library available similar to other services such as Spotify or Apple Music.

Pokemon GO: Requirements to qualify for the YouTube Premium trial

Image via Niantic

Although the promotion is available once Pokemon GO Fest kicks off in earnest on July 17, 2021, there are some stipulations that come with this particular trial:

The offer first and foremost is available only to individuals who have not signed up for YouTube Premium previously. This also applies to services such as YouTube Red, YouTube Music, or Google Play Music.

Redeeming the promotion must be accomplished by certain dates depending on region. These dates are October 5, 2021 in the US and October 6, 2021 in all other locations. US players must redeem their trial by 11:59pm PST, UK users by 4:59pm GMT, Canadian users by 2:59am PDT, Australian users by 5:59am AEST, and those based in Singapore by 2:59pm SGT. These regions are also the only ones currently available for the promotion via Pokemon GO's partnership.

A valid form of payment is required, though users will not be charged until after the conclusion of their three month trial.

The subscription price after the trial's conclusion is currently US $11.99.

The promotion is in partnership with Pokemon GO, but does not require an active Pokemon GO account. Players simply need to click the signup link provided by Niantic's official announcement and their credentials pertaining to Pokemon GO, Niantic, or Pokemon Trainers Club will not be needed at entry.

Individuals may cancel their trial at anytime before their trial's end and will not be charged according to YouTube and Google.

Niantic has announced an additional partnership with the well-known YouTube group The Try Guys for a choose-your-own-adventure branding campaign along with a web production by studio Portal A in order to promote the fifth anniversary of Pokemon GO and the 25th of Pokemon as a franchise.

Other promotions have even included a live music festival this summer and the appearance of Pikachu in a recent music video by Katy Perry.

